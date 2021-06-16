Instacart And The White House Team Up To Encourage Vaccinations By Giving Customers A Chance To Win A Summer Of Free Snacks

"Instacart is proud to join the White House's effort to encourage more vaccinations in the U.S. so we can all gather safely around the table again and celebrate summertime with friends and family," said Apoorva Mehta, Founder & CEO of Instacart. "Over the last year, Instacart has been deeply committed to supporting the health and safety of customers, shoppers and employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and today is another important step we're taking to encourage the communities we serve to get vaccinated. With the Get Vaxxed For Snacks program, we hope to offer customers one more reason to get vaccinated so we can collectively bring this pandemic to an end."

Here's how customers who have received their first shot or who are fully vaccinated can enter the Get Vaxxed For Snacks sweepstakes:

Enter at www.instacart.com/vaxxedforsnacks by June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST .

by at . On July 1 , Instacart will select 200 winners to receive a $500 Instacart gift card to keep their fridge and pantry stocked with their favorite summertime snacks, from ice cream and popsicles to salsa and guacamole and everything in between!

When COVID-19 vaccines became available earlier this year, Instacart was early to support vaccinations with a COVID-19 Vaccine Stipend Program for the Instacart shopper community. This program provides shoppers and in-store teams with financial assistance as they take time to get vaccinated against COVID-19. To date, the company's vaccine stipend has paid out nearly $2 million to support Instacart shoppers who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Instacart is proud to serve millions of Americans from all backgrounds throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Elderly and immunocompromised individuals and their families have come to rely on Instacart to access fresh food and essential items through convenient options, including curbside pickup and contactless delivery services. Instacart has also provided a lifeline for shoppers needing to earn flexible income and has invested more than $30 million to support the health and safety of more than 500,000 shoppers nationwide.

For more information about Instacart's COVID-19 response, please visit www.instacart.com/company . To learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations and schedule an appointment near you, visit www.vaccines.gov . To learn more about how Instacart shoppers have supported their local communities throughout the pandemic, visit www.instacart.com/beyondthecart .

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to 85% of U.S. households and 80% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

