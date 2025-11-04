Instacart Announces New Enterprise AI Solutions to Democratize AI for Grocers of All Sizes

AI Solutions launch retailers include Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market and Good Food Holdings

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced the launch of Instacart's AI Solutions, a new suite of enterprise offerings designed to help grocers of all sizes compete in an AI-first world. Built specifically for the complexity of grocery, these solutions extend Instacart's technology leadership across online storefronts, store shelves, and shopping carts - helping retailers deliver smarter, more personalized shopping experiences through AI.

"AI is transforming how people shop for groceries and feed their families, and Instacart is uniquely positioned to help retailers - from national chains and regional favorites to local independents - harness that change and drive meaningful results for their customers and business," said Chris Rogers, CEO of Instacart. "These new AI solutions mark the next chapter in our enterprise story - empowering retailers to turn generative and agentic AI into a true competitive edge. In an era of rapid technological change, we're helping grocers of all sizes not only keep pace, but also compete - and win - in an AI-powered world."

Instacart's new AI Solutions build on Instacart's existing ecosystem of enterprise offerings, including e-commerce solutions like Storefront Pro, retail media solutions like Carrot Ads, Connected Store solutions like Caper Carts and Carrot Tags. AI Solutions will focus on five key areas:

Agentic Commerce - Through our close partnerships and ongoing efforts with generative AI companies, we're helping define how grocery shopping works across the next generation of digital agents - ensuring our retail partners are well-positioned to succeed.

Agentic Commerce: Integrations with AI Leaders Like OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and More

Through our close partnerships and ongoing efforts with generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and others, we're helping define how grocery shopping works across the next generation of digital agents ensuring our retail partners are well-positioned to succeed.

More than a single storefront, Instacart provides access to over 1,800 retail partners: national chains, regional favorites, and local independents. Over time, we expect every generative AI company to connect seamlessly into Instacart's grocery engine, linking their massive consumer reach with our network of retail partners and driving incremental demand. As consumers adopt AI platforms for ideation and shopping, our collaboration with generative AI companies enables retailers to capture a larger share of these evolving, AI-driven baskets.

Cart Assistant: Bringing AI-driven Conversational Experiences to Retailers' Websites and Stores

Instacart's AI-powered Cart Assistant is a new generation of enterprise-grade, white-label agentic tools purpose-built for grocery. Designed to work across retailers' websites and in-store environments, Cart Assistant can be integrated through Storefront Pro online or embedded into Caper Carts in-store, connecting the online and in-person experience like never before. Much more than a chat client, Cart Assistant is a personalized, omnichannel shopping companion that supports meal planning, budgeting, and nutrition, while learning from each customer's preferences and purchase history to anticipate needs and simplify the shopping journey. Over the coming months, Sprouts Farmers Market will collaborate on Cart Assistant across its website and app (both powered by Storefront Pro), as well as Caper Carts. Separately, Kroger will launch Cart Assistant within its first-party Kroger iOS app.

"At Kroger, we want to make shopping easier, ensuring families can find their favorite foods whenever they want them," said Yael Cosset, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, The Kroger Co. "Instacart is a trusted technology collaborator and we continuously evolve to meet our customers where they are. Together, we are bringing next-generation AI to our customers in the Kroger iOS App, giving our customers a more personalized and convenient grocery experience."

"Sprouts is proud to collaborate with Instacart to test Cart Assistant with our customers," said Nick Konat, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "AI is transforming the way people shop, and today's customers want the experience to be more personal and intuitive. We're excited to leverage AI technology to make it easier than ever for Sprouts Farmers Market customers - especially our Health Enthusiasts - to personalize their experience so they can easily shop our curated assortment to find those unique items for their lifestyle and discover exciting, new emerging brands."

In-Store Intelligence: Delivering Inventory Intelligence and In-Store Insights

Instacart's Inventory Intelligence solutions give retailers a real-time view of what's on their shelves at any given moment. Recently launched, Store View combines images and videos captured by Instacart shoppers and Caper Carts with advanced computer vision models to automatically identify which products are in stock, running low, or out of stock entirely. These insights help retailers reduce operational friction, improve forecasting accuracy, and increase sales - while ensuring that customers, both online and in-store, can always find their favorite items. Store View is already live with Good Food Holdings and will soon launch at McKeever's.

"We're excited to partner with Instacart on technology that pushes the grocery industry forward," said Andrew Krysiak, Senior Director of Digital, Good Food Holdings. "Store View gives us a powerful new layer of visibility that's helping us enhance the customer experience today while also creating more opportunities to leverage the ecosystem to add further value for our customers tomorrow."

Catalog Intelligence: AI-First Catalogs that Improve Consumer Outcomes

Instacart's Catalog Engine offering helps retailers elevate their product catalogs to an AI-first standard, giving them a richer, more contextual understanding of every item they sell. The system uses AI-driven extraction of over 1.3 billion data points, powered by Vision-Language Models (VLMs) and Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) validation, to enhance product data with details like nutrition facts, health tags, allergens, and contextual attributes.

With Catalog Engine, retailers can deliver more relevant search results, smarter recommendations, and better substitutions — while giving AI systems the context they need to interpret consumer intent. For example, when a customer searches for "healthy breakfast cereal for kids," it should infer low sugar, whole grains, and fortified vitamins, even if those words don't appear in the product description.

Agentic Analytics: Turning Retail Data into Instant Intelligence

Our agentic analytics capabilities transform retail data into actionable insights that are fast, accurate, and accessible for retail partners. By layering Instacart's agentic AI architecture on top of a retailer's existing data stack, we're making it possible for our retail partners to ask complex analytical questions and get real answers in seconds.

Powered by Instacart's proprietary AI machine learning models, our agentic analytics capabilities understand retail data models, run sophisticated analyses, and deliver clear, tailored insights about how consumers interact with them through dedicated portals for merchandising, marketing, operations, and leadership teams. Whether analyzing their e-commerce trends, Store View inventory data, or operational metrics, it can instantly answer questions such as: Which campaigns are driving the highest lift? How does fulfillment speed impact retention? How are new customers engaging with our offers compared to loyal ones?

By surfacing trends, recommendations, and opportunities automatically, it empowers smarter, faster decisions that drive growth and efficiency. This intelligence translates into better experiences for customers, too, from improved product availability to better personalization.

