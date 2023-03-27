Instacart Announces New 'Instacart Marketing Solutions' and Expanded Loyalty Programs for Retailers to Drive Greater Affordability for Customers

Instacart Marketing Solutions helps retailers of all sizes and budgets – including Bristol Farms, New Seasons Market, and The Save Mart Companies – create marketing campaigns to attract, engage and drive affordability for customers on Instacart-powered e-commerce websites and apps

With new loyalty capabilities, retailers – including The Fresh Market – will soon customers to join loyalty programs directly from the Instacart App, unlocking more savings no matter where they shop

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced new capabilities for retailers designed to create more affordable, personalized experiences for customers and build brand loyalty. Beginning today, retailers of all sizes can leverage Instacart Marketing Solutions to create marketing campaigns that help increase sales by engaging customers through tailored promotions such as a percentage or dollars off select items and "buy one, get one" discounts. Additionally, Instacart is rolling out new loyalty capabilities that give retailers the ability to let customers sign up for and access savings from their loyalty programs directly in the Instacart App. Dozens of retailers – including Bristol Farms, New Seasons Market and The Save Mart Companies – are already using Instacart Marketing Solutions, while The Fresh Market will soon enable loyalty sign ups directly from the Instacart App.

"We know affordability is top of mind for consumers across the country right now. It's also top of mind for our retail partners, who are looking for more ways to help their customers save when accessing the groceries and goods they need," said Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. "With the launch of Instacart Marketing Solutions and our expanded loyalty programs, we're developing new technology tools that empower retailers of all sizes to create strategic digital campaigns and unique loyalty programs that engage their customers, grow their business and, ultimately, help customers find more savings at checkout."

Helping retailers acquire and retain customers with Instacart Marketing Solutions

Instacart Marketing Solutions helps retailers of all sizes expand their offerings on the Instacart App or their Instacart Platform-powered websites and apps, driving incremental revenue and better serving omnichannel customers. Retailers can choose from a range of campaign options depending on their budget and business goals – spanning from self-service to full-service marketing solutions – to drive targeted promotions that help acquire and engage customers. Initial pilot results of our in-app activation campaigns – a key feature of our Self-Serve tool – indicate that retailers are seeing a nearly 70% increase in first time customers and 6-8x return on investment following in-app activation campaigns.*

From creating the ability to offer customers discounts on holiday meals to providing weekly shop incentives, Instacart Marketing Solutions enables retailers to deliver more value to customers with targeted promotions across owned and paid channels. Instacart Marketing Solutions gives retailers access to self-serve tools and Instacart experts that act as an extension of retailers' marketing teams, connect them with consumers at their point of purchase across Instacart e-commerce platforms, and provide retailers data and insights from each of their campaigns. Bristol Farms, New Seasons Market and The Save Mart Companies are among the first retailers to deploy campaigns through Instacart Marketing Solutions. It includes three tiers of service based on each retailer's unique needs:

Self-Serve: Designed for speed, Self-Serve allows retailers of all sizes and budgets, including local and independent grocers, to create and deploy their own marketing campaigns for launch on the Instacart App or their Instacart Platform-powered website. Retailers will be able to select from existing templates to easily launch custom campaigns across Instacart, starting with new customer acquisition. In the coming weeks, retailers will have access to additional campaign types to help them win back lapsed customers, promote specific categories or basket sizes and incentivize loyalty linkage – all designed to drive value and orders.

Designed for speed, Self-Serve allows retailers of all sizes and budgets, including local and independent grocers, to create and deploy their own marketing campaigns for launch on the Instacart App or their Instacart Platform-powered website. Retailers will be able to select from existing templates to easily launch custom campaigns across Instacart, starting with new customer acquisition. In the coming weeks, retailers will have access to additional campaign types to help them win back lapsed customers, promote specific categories or basket sizes and incentivize loyalty linkage – all designed to drive value and orders. Campaign Management : Campaign Management helps retailers build more advanced one-off marketing campaigns across multiple channels – on the Instacart App, their Instacart Platform-powered sites, and across digital channels like customer relationship management (CRM), over-the-top (OTT) and streaming audio. From creative development and media buying to launch management and measurement reporting, a dedicated Instacart marketing team will help design and deploy creative campaigns using templates and proven tactics to get into market quickly.

Campaign Management helps retailers build more advanced one-off marketing campaigns across multiple channels – on the Instacart App, their Instacart Platform-powered sites, and across digital channels like customer relationship management (CRM), over-the-top (OTT) and streaming audio. From creative development and media buying to launch management and measurement reporting, a dedicated Instacart marketing team will help design and deploy creative campaigns using templates and proven tactics to get into market quickly. Strategic Partnership: Feature-rich and highly configurable, this fully customized solution allows retailers to take their marketing campaigns a step further through experiential and out-of-the-box creative initiatives such as custom video shoots, influencer programs, custom advertising strategies and more. In partnership with a dedicated Instacart marketing team, retailers can achieve more nuanced goals to gain a competitive advantage and drive more orders to their Instacart Platform-powered e-commerce websites and apps.

Bridging online and offline savings to create greater affordability for customers

Today, Instacart is introducing the ability for retailers to allow customers to sign up for their store loyalty programs quickly, directly from the Instacart App. Instacart is the first and only marketplace today to offer native sign up for grocers' loyalty programs, and retailers that allow customers to use their loyalty account in the Instacart App have seen as much as a 10% increase in customer retention.** The Fresh Market will be one of the first retailers to enable loyalty account creation in the Instacart App.

This new integration allows customers to earn points and savings every time they shop on the Instacart App – just like they would when shopping in-store. For retailers, this brings the best of Instacart's enterprise capabilities to the Instacart App, helping to expand loyalty program sign ups while surfacing relevant deals for customers. Instacart's newest loyalty integration expands on its previous loyalty offering, where customers could link their in-store loyalty accounts to their Instacart App account to access savings, available in partnership with more than 70 retail banners including Food Lion, Schnucks, Stop & Shop, Wegmans and more.

Instacart will be showcasing these technologies and more this week at Shoptalk at booth #1373. To learn more online about Instacart Marketing Solutions, visit instacart.com/company/marketing-solutions . To learn more about Instacart's loyalty program integrations, contact [email protected] .

*Based on internal tests run across multiple active retailer banners measured over four weeks ending on Jan. 18, 2023, leveraging In-App Activation campaign. There can be no assurance that the outcomes for these tests can be maintained or replicated due to a variety of factors, some of which may not be within Instacart's control or cannot be anticipated.

**Based on internal analyses measuring lift in retention among loyalty users in comparison to non-loyalty users during a 7-week period ending Feb. 20, 2023. Users are considered retained if they placed an order within 28 days after their order during the measurement period. There can be no assurance that the outcomes for these analyses can be maintained or replicated due to a variety of factors, some of which may not be within Instacart's control or cannot be anticipated

