Instacart customers! You can help Kellogg give back this December

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is upon us. A time to spread goodwill and cheer. TJ Hanel, Kellogg Company Senior Manager of e-Commerce, shares how Kellogg is providing an easy way for people to do just that this December with our friends at Instacart.

From December 4 through December 18, we will donate 10 meals (up to 400,000 meals) to No Kid Hungry for every Instacart purchase nationwide containing $25 or more of Kellogg's products. Participating brands include Eggo®, Club® crackers, Pringles®, MorningStar Farms® and Rice Krispies®, among others.

By TJ Hanel

Senior Manager, e-Commerce

Instacart is a same-day grocery delivery and pickup service across the US and Canada that allows customers to order groceries from participating retailers, with a shopper doing the actual shopping.

The partnership with Instacart is one more way we're working to create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. This includes a commitment to feeding 375 people in need during that same timeframe.

Your matched gift will help No Kid Hungry – a long-time partner to Kellogg – fulfill their mission of ensuring kids have access to the meals they need to succeed. This is more important than ever, as COVID-19 has closed schools on and off nationwide, and millions of children may be losing access the school meals they depend on every day.

So, toss in a couple extra of your favorite Kellogg's products on your next Instacart order and know that you've done your part to help kids who need it most.

Happy Holidays!

