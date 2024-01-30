Instacart Expands Online SNAP Acceptance to Reach 96% of SNAP Households Nationwide with Same-day Grocery Delivery

SNAP recipients can now shop online with their benefits from Hy-Vee, Schnucks, and more than 10 additional Kroger banners including City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pick n' Save, Smith's and more, delivered same-day via Instacart

Instacart now offers online SNAP acceptance with more than 170 retail banners across more than 14,000 stores

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a series of retail expansions that will allow customers to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to shop online for groceries for same-day delivery from Food City, Gordon Food Service, Hy-Vee, Schnucks, and additional Kroger banners including Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Marianos, Metro Market, Pick n' Save, Smith's and QFC. The new retail expansions help make groceries more accessible to more SNAP families, allowing them to save time and maximize their budgets. Instacart now offers online SNAP acceptance from more than 170 retail banners spanning more than 14,000 stores, reaching 96% of SNAP households in the U.S.1

Research published by No Kid Hungry, the University of Kentucky, and Instacart revealed that online grocery shopping offers significant advantages for low-income households, including SNAP families. The study found shopping online helps families extend food budgets, maximize time savings, and reduce stress. The study also revealed that individuals who grocery shopped online purchased more produce than in-store shoppers, without increasing their total grocery bill.2

"We're committed to offering families access to fresh food through an accessible and affordable online shopping and delivery experience. By expanding with retailers, we're giving SNAP families greater dignity of choice, and helping many experience – for the first time – the convenience of having groceries from these retailers delivered to their doorstep," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Instacart Health. "The USDA reported that 41% of SNAP households have kids.3 We're proud to bring SNAP online with these trusted retailers, helping ease the grocery shopping burden for caregivers by offering greater value, and unparalleled online selection and choice to SNAP families across the country."

To use SNAP benefits to shop from the more than 170 retail banners available on Instacart, customers can simply add their SNAP payment card to their Instacart profile. At checkout, SNAP users can select how much of their benefit they would like to allocate to eligible items in their order.

Instacart offers a discounted Instacart+ membership for SNAP participants, designed to give families access to same-day delivery and pickup from Instacart's more than 1,400 retail banners across the country. Through the program, anyone who has used an EBT SNAP card to purchase groceries on Instacart can get Instacart+ for 50% off for 12 months (terms apply*). With Instacart+, households can access free delivery and pickup on orders over $35, 5% credit back on eligible pickup orders, and reduced service fees on every order.

1 Based on the number of people in the U.S. enrolled in SNAP (USDA) in 2022. Instacart estimate (as of January 2024) based on the number of EBT SNAP households in areas serviced by EBT SNAP-enabled retailers on Instacart.

2 Anderson Steeves, E., DeWitt, E., Gillespie, R., Trude, A., Gustafson, A., "Barriers and facilitators to online grocery shopping among Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Participants: A Mixed Method Study". Ecology of Food and Nutrition, accepted for publication 2022 https://www.nokidhungry.org/sites/default/files/2022-09/NKH-Instacart-Online-Shopping-Micro-Report-v2.pdf

3 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), "Percentage of Participating SNAP Households with Children (FY 2018)" https://www.fns.usda.gov/SNAP-State-characteristics

*To be eligible for the one year Instacart+ EBT promotional offer, you must place an EBT order on Instacart in the six months prior to redeeming this offer. You'll pay the discounted rate for the first year and the applicable membership fee thereafter. You can cancel anytime. For active Instacart+ members, discount applies after your current membership term ends. Terms apply .

