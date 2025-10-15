Woodman's Markets among retailers that are taking advantage of new business features directly on their Instacart-powered retail storefront solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced that a new, full suite of business features are now available across the company's white-label e-commerce solutions: Storefront and Storefront Pro retailers including Woodman's Markets are already leveraging these capabilities to better support business customers, such as restaurants, offices, healthcare facilities, and schools, directly through their e-commerce websites and apps. These features have been available on Instacart App for Instacart Business customers, and Instacart is now bringing the best of these features to all Storefront and Storefront Pro retailers.

Instacart Launches New Business Features Across Retailer E-Commerce Sites

"Instacart is committed to building a best-in-class e-commerce platform that helps retailers grow their online business," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Expanding business features to retailers' customers on their sites is part of our ongoing investment in enhancing retailer sites with tools that deliver added value and unlock new revenue from business customers. With more than one million business customers who have ordered from Instacart in the past year¹, we're making it easier for retailers to capture more of this growing demand."

Business features enable organizations to place bulk orders and manage team-based purchasing. Now, those refined capabilities have expanded to Storefront and Storefront Pro. These new features include:

Bulk ordering: Businesses can shop by the case to simplify large-scale purchases.

Businesses can shop by the case to simplify large-scale purchases. Multi-user management: Teams can be set up with customizable permissions for roles like admins, buyers, and approvers.

Teams can be set up with customizable permissions for roles like admins, buyers, and approvers. Account oversight: A customer-facing dashboard helps businesses manage order activity and spend.

A customer-facing dashboard helps businesses manage order activity and spend. Shopping guides: Streamlined workflows make it easier for team members to find frequently ordered or recommended items.

Streamlined workflows make it easier for team members to find frequently ordered or recommended items. Controls and reconciliation: Business managers can set spend limits, approve order workflows, and export bulk receipts for recordkeeping.

Business managers can set spend limits, approve order workflows, and export bulk receipts for recordkeeping. Instacart+ Sharing benefits: Businesses can share their Instacart+ subscription across team members and earn 2% cash back on orders over $250 placed with Instacart+ benefits applied.

Hundreds of retailers across the Instacart Platform have adopted these capabilities to serve a wide range of business customers. URM Cash & Carry, a business resource for grocery products, will be launching on the Instacart App to reach businesses that utilize the business features available on Instacart Business.

Storefront and Storefront Pro is part of the Instacart Platform, a suite of enterprise-grade technologies, designed for retailers of all sizes to power their own online and in store shopping experiences. Instacart Business complements these solutions by providing real-time access to fresh foods, ingredients, and supplies helping companies reduce stockouts and streamline procurement, and operate more efficiently. Since launching in 2023, Instacart Business has helped more than one million business customers simplify their ordering operations.

To learn more about Instacart Storefront and Storefront Pro, visit: https://www.instacart.com/company/retailer-platform/storefronts.

To learn more about Instacart Business, visit: https://www.instacart.com/business .

About Instacart

¹ Based on completed orders by customers with a business profile or using a business credit card.

