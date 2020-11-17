Instacart Launches Same-day Delivery of Best Buy Products Nationwide

"This year we've expanded our offering with new and existing partners in order to provide even more selection and value to customers. As people settle into remote work and distance learning routines, we've seen increased demand for the same-day delivery of electronics on our marketplace," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "We're proud to partner with Best Buy – the largest consumer electronics retailer in the U.S. – to offer customers across the country a new way to get the technology products they need delivered same-day. Whether it's a new computer monitor for a home office, a smartwatch to track activity or a new slow cooker for the kitchen, we want to provide more ways for people to get the goods they need as quickly and safely as possible."

With the nationwide Best Buy launch, Instacart is also introducing its new Certified Delivery feature. The new feature gives customers access to a larger selection of high-value items not previously available for same-day delivery via Instacart such as top-quality wireless and noise cancelling headphones, wearable technology and smart home devices. Certified Delivery is designed to give customers and shoppers alike an easier way to track and confirm the delivery and receipt of orders with high-value products. With Certified Delivery orders, Best Buy customers are required to acknowledge that they've received valuable items in their order by signing for them upon delivery directly in the Instacart app - ensuring a seamless hand-off from the store to their door.

Customers across the U.S. can now shop from hundreds of Best Buy products at www.instacart.com/best-buy or by downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device. Once on the Instacart marketplace, customers then enter their zip code, select Best Buy's storefront and can begin adding technology products to their digital cart. After checkout, an Instacart shopper will deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe – whether they choose to receive it same-day or schedule their delivery in advance.

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online grocery delivery. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 500 beloved national, regional and local retailers to deliver from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

