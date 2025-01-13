Instacart Partners with Leading POS Providers to Accelerate Caper Cart Adoption

DUMAC and TRUNO help unlock AI-powered smart carts for grocers of all sizes across North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced new partnerships with two leading point-of-sale (POS) providers: DUMAC Business Systems, a leading POS solutions provider for independent grocery and convenience stores, and TRUNO Retail Technology Solutions, a leading provider powering over 13,000 retail locations across North America. Through these new partnerships, DUMAC and TRUNO will offer Caper Carts - Instacart's AI-powered smart carts - to their grocer networks, providing end-to-end POS integration from sales through implementation.

Caper Carts transform the in-store shopping experience by letting customers automatically scan items as they shop, track spending for budget management, and easily access discounts directly on the cart. DUMAC and TRUNO provide a turnkey service, including Caper Cart referrals, implementation, maintenance, and ongoing technical support – creating a streamlined path for grocers to bring smart carts to their stores.

"Grocers are the backbone of communities across the U.S., and we're committed to getting them the tools and technology they need to succeed," said Nick Nickitas, General Manager of Local Independent Grocery at Instacart. "By teaming up with established POS leaders like DUMAC and TRUNO, we're making it easier than ever for grocers of all sizes to partner with Instacart, unlocking a modern shopping experience with Caper Carts while serving their communities."

"As a company committed to empowering independent retailers, DUMAC is excited to partner with Instacart to deliver Caper to our network of grocers," said Rory McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer of DUMAC. "With our successful implementation at Geissler's Supermarket, we've seen firsthand how this partnership allows us to offer our customers innovative in-store tech that not only grows baskets and increases affordability, but also delivers the personalized shopping experience that today's customers demand. By offering Caper Carts as part of our retail technology portfolio, we're helping grocers enhance their stores and compete effectively in the evolving retail landscape."

"TRUNO has long been at the forefront of retail technology solutions, and we're proud to now offer Instacart's Caper Carts to our retail partners," said Steven Watters, President at TRUNO." As we actively roll out this technology across our network, we're making it possible for independent retailers to provide seamless, AI-powered shopping experiences that drive customer loyalty and business growth. Our deep implementation expertise combined with Instacart's innovation creates an exciting new offering for the retailers we serve."

This partnership also opens up opportunities to bring additional Instacart Connected Stores technologies to independent retailers – including FoodStorm and Carrot Tags – continuing to power innovation and growth opportunities for retailers across the grocery ecosystem.

To learn more about Caper Cart and other Connected Stores technologies, visit instacart.com/company/connected-stores .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About DUMAC Business Systems

Founded in 1952, DUMAC is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the Supermarket and convenience, fuel and retail industries. Guided by our principal beliefs of Customer service, product innovation and agility, DUMAC is dedicated to delivering innovative commerce solutions that provide our partners with offerings that enrich the experience of all the individuals they serve. Building on a heritage of over 70 years of successful implementation and integration, DUMAC delivers our next generation of industry-leading POS software solutions.

About TRUNO Retail Technology Solutions

TRUNO is a premier provider of retail technology solutions, dedicated to helping businesses streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and drive profitability. At TRUNO, we partner with over 13,000 retail locations across North America to navigate the ever-changing demands and challenges of the retail environment through our extensive suite of products and services.

For more, visit truno.com or follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/truno/

SOURCE Instacart