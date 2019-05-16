Instacart Reveals the Most Popular BBQ Sauces Across the US

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year -- time to fire up the grill and get a little saucy! With the great BBQ sauce debate about to kick into high gear starting with National BBQ Day today, Instacart , a leading nationwide on-demand grocery delivery service, dug into its mother lode of grocery data to uncover the most popular BBQ sauces across the United States.

The results are in, and the top BBQ sauces purchased via Instacart - in order of popularity - from the past 12 months are:

It gets even meatier. As the most purchased BBQ sauce via Instacart in 21 states and nationwide, cult-favorite ALDI store brand Burman's is doing something right. The Burman's Original BBQ Sauce sweet and tangy recipe topped the list in 10 states, while the Burman's Honey BBQ Sauce variety struck a chord in 11 others.

Looking for some expert endorsement? Renowned BBQ states including Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Alabama, in addition to Colorado, Arizona, Florida, and Montana opt for G Hughes -- the sugar- and gluten-free BBQ sauce. The authentic Hickory flavor is the fan favorite, earning G Hughes the runner-up spot for the most popular BBQ sauce by state and the third most popular sauce nationwide.

"No matter which brand your tastebuds lead you to, the Instacart marketplace of more than 300 retailers offers a tremendous amount of choice available for delivery to your door in as fast as an hour," said Jennifer Meyer, Head of Brand Partnerships at Instacart. "I have a busy family of five with one on the way, and during the summer season, Instacart is our one-stop shop for everything we need from our favorite retailers. From the best cuts of meat, fresh veggies, alcohol, and yummy summer appetizers to housewares and fun, festive table accessories, Instacart is our summertime hero."

For the full list of the most popular BBQ sauces by state, go to https://news.instacart.com/ .

Customers can go online to www.instacart.com or open the Instacart mobile app, select their city and store, and then begin adding groceries to their Instacart grocery cart. Customers can then choose a delivery window within one hour or up to five days in advance before checking out. An Instacart personal shopper will pick, pack and deliver the order to the customer in the designated time frame.

Today, Instacart is currently accessible to more than 80% of U.S. households, and in all 50 states, and more than 60% of Canadian households. Instacart partners with more than 300 beloved national, regional and local retailers, and serves nearly 20,000 different grocery stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America.

About Instacart

