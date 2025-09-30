Instacoins Expands Services with the Launch of Concierge and Lifestyle Division

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacoins, the full-service crypto platform, is proud to announce the launch of Instacoins Concierge, a dedicated lifestyle service offering clients access to bespoke travel, hospitality, and luxury experiences payable in both cryptocurrency and fiat.

The new division reflects Instacoins' mission to make crypto practical, reliable, and accessible beyond trading, bridging the gap between financial innovation and real-world lifestyle experiences.

"Innovation and technology are reshaping lifestyle services", Clara Skagerlind, Head of Concierge & Lifestyle Services

"At Instacoins, we believe that crypto should not only be an investment vehicle but also a gateway to everyday services and extraordinary opportunities," said Jean Paul Bonnici, CEO Instacoins. "With our Concierge offering, we can provide clients with tailored support, whether it's booking luxury travel, arranging VIP access, or curating unique lifestyle experiences. All with the flexibility to pay in crypto or fiat."

Introducing Clara Skagerlind, Lifestyle Services Lead

The Concierge and Lifestyle department will be led by Clara Skagerlind, who brings a wealth of experience in high-end concierge and luxury services. Clara began her career in the luxury real estate sector, where she helped build concierge and lifestyle services from the ground up. She later worked with one of the world's leading companies in the industry, gaining global exposure while collaborating with luxury brands, attending international events, and curating bespoke experiences for a diverse, global client base.

"These experiences shaped my service philosophy," Clara explains. "Every recommendation should be personal, thoughtful, and tailored. I am passionate about how innovation and technology are reshaping lifestyle services, and I am excited to bring this future-focused, human-driven approach to Instacoins."

Concierge Services with a Modern Edge

Instacoins Concierge offers a wide range of services, from tailored travel planning, money can't buy experiences, and VIP event access, to relocation assistance, wealth management and corporate lifestyle solutions. What makes it unique is the ability to settle seamlessly in crypto or fiat, creating a modern, borderless solution for both individuals and businesses.

By combining Instacoins' financial expertise with luxury service design, the Concierge platform empowers clients to use their crypto in new and meaningful ways. Whether it's securing a private villa abroad, attending a global cultural event, or arranging corporate hospitality, Instacoins Concierge delivers a single point of contact and a single invoice payable in the client's preferred method.

About Instacoins

Instacoins is a full-service crypto platform designed to make cryptocurrency practical, reliable, and accessible. The company offers solutions for buying, paying, and accepting crypto, an OTC trading desk for large-scale transactions, and now a Concierge service that integrates luxury travel, hospitality, and lifestyle into the crypto economy.

For lifestyle and concierge services please contact: Clara Skagerlind, [email protected]

