InstaDoctor, Doctor on Call App to Launch in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve In Motion has announced the launch of a newly invented virtual health care App in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

InstaDoctor is an online marketplace for doctors and hospitals, providing online health care through video calls between the users of the app and locally certified doctors from nearby hospitals. Users can access the service from any device that has a front-facing camera such as a smartphone, tablet or computer. Doctors listed on InstaDoctor are always available online and can diagnose a wide range of medical issues using video calls. To download InstaDoctor visit www.instadoctor.ae

App users can determine the finest Dubai and Abu Dhabi doctors online with InstaDoctor, either home doctor in Dubai or in a home Doctor in Abu Dhabi.

InstaDoctor provides home services starting at AED300. A doctor on call in Dubai or a doctor on call in Abu Dhabi will always be ready. Moreover, the date, time and meeting spot are the user's to select.

To learn more about InsaDoctor visit the website at https://instadoctor.ae

About Serve In Motion

Serve In Motion is a UAE-grown group of companies delivering high-end products and services in different industries. InstaDoctor App and Uncle Fluffy Franchise are affiliated in Serve In Motion and it was established since 2011, owned by Mr. Alaa Mohra. SIM has grown to serve customers across the entire GCC countries. SIM has successfully brought you some of your most beloved businesses and trademarks. To learn more about SIM visit www.serveinmotion.com.

