Instafloss Raises Over One Million Dollars in Crowdfunding Campaign

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people hate to floss their teeth. They are either too tired, too lazy, or simply want to avoid what is often a long and painful experience. Eliminating the most common barriers to flossing, Instafloss introduced its breakthrough 10-second, multi-jet flosser. Instafloss painlessly flosses all your teeth for you in 10 seconds, making flossing easier and more effective than ever before, eliminating excuses.

Instafloss' launch was met with wide-spread appeal, quickly setting the record for the most funds raised on day one of any dental device. Now, the campaign has raised over one million dollars thanks to the support of 8,235+ backers.

"Even people who do floss regularly often floss incorrectly," said Dr. Marc Mingel, dentist and member of the American Dental Association. "Instafloss is borderline genius."

Now on IndieGoGo , Instafloss is accepting preorders for $139 USD, a 30% discount from the projected $199 retail price.

Instafloss uses an ergonomic mouthpiece that fits over your top and bottom teeth, using multiple pulsing water jets to floss both rows at once. It also flosses beneath the gumline, 360 degrees around each tooth. Water flossing has long been shown to be more effective (and more comfortable) than string, but manual single jet water flossing is a laborious time-consuming process that is hard to do properly. Instafloss is the first multi-jet water flosser, automating the flossing process.

"We've been testing Instafloss for over three years, to make sure it's the most effective yet gentle floss possible," said Eli Packouz, Instafloss co-founder, "We're excited to bring the fastest, comfiest floss to everyone."

Instafloss, based in Miami, is the creator of the world's first, 10-second, multi-jet flosser, making flossing easier and more efficient than ever before.

