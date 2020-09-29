Instagram and Facebook Selling Come To GoDaddy Ecommerce

SCOTTSALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, announced customers can now sell their products on Instagram and Facebook through Websites + Marketing Ecommerce, further expanding the opportunity for them to find new customers and grow sales. As an official Facebook Marketing Partner, GoDaddy is one of the early adopters of Facebook's Business Extension.

Websites + Marketing Ecommerce now enables customers to create shoppable posts and to setup Shops on both Instagram and Facebook. Products added to their online store will sync to their Instagram and Facebook accounts. Updates to product information – description, photos, price, quantity, etc. – are also kept in sync automatically. With this integration, customers can also create Facebook Dynamic Ads to maximize consumer purchase activity.

To make the most of the social commerce opportunity for small businesses, Websites + Marketing will integrate with Instagram Checkout and more automated Facebook Shops on-boarding in the near future.

Websites + Marketing natively enables product listing, inventory management and order fulfilment, across the most impactful online channels, all from one place. There aren't any add-ons or plug-ins needed. Using their Online Store catalog, customers can list products to the most popular online shopping destinations with just a few clicks, and everything is kept updated for them. All orders come into one place, so customers won't need to login to each marketplace every day to see what they've sold, what needs to be shipped, and what needs to be restocked. Finally, inventory is automatically adjusted and synced as orders are received, so customers don't need to worry about accidentally overselling out of stock items.

"Our goal is to help entrepreneurs grow online, so it's critical for them to sell where they will get the most engagement," said GoDaddy VP of Products, Greg Goldfarb. "By integrating Instagram and Facebook commerce, sellers can easily showcase products to audiences that are the most likely to buy and to spread the word."

With the addition of this integration , Websites + Marketing Ecommerce enables customers to list their products on the four most popular marketplaces in the United States: Amazon, Walmart, eBay and Etsy, the most popular social media platforms; Instagram and Facebook, and the world's biggest search platform, Google Shopping.

"More than ever, small businesses need to sell everywhere that matters and to be efficient. That's why we built capabilities to sell across marketplaces, Google, and now Instagram and Facebook directly into our Online Store with a consistent workflow and a way to manage all your orders from one place," Goldfarb continued.

Websites + Marketing Ecommerce gives entrepreneurs everything needed to sell online with ease. It includes an Online Store with a powerful set of storefront design, merchandising, payments, order fulfillment features. The Instagram and Facebook integrations as well as all the other sales channels capabilities are included as part of Website + Marketing Ecommerce. "+Marketing" provides built-in tools to drive consumer engagement such as: Search Optimization, Content templates and design, Email Marketing, Social Posting, Reviews, Webchat, and Customer Connections.

To learn more about Selling Everywhere online, visit: https://www.godaddy.com/websites/online-store

To learn more about GoDaddy's Instagram and Facebook integration, visit:

https://www.godaddy.com/garage/sell-your-products-using-facebook-and-instagram

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

