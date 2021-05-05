Instagrammers are Designing Weddings at New Florida Beach Resort: Bellwether Beach Resort

Bellwether Beach Resort , located waterfront on the Gulf of Mexico in St. Pete Beach, serves up the one-of-a-kind Styled with Love program that makes stylish, on-trend, Insta-worthy weddings a piece-of-cake to pull off. Styled with Love features four unique collaborations with social influencers and industry pros, each creating an OMG-inspiring wedding reception design exclusive for Bellwether brides and grooms.

Styled with Love brings to life the visions of a diverse group of women that includes recently wed, fashion-savvy Instagrammers, a wedding influencer, and an award-winning planner. Each with their own take on wedding style, these collaborators pieced together all the necessary elements for a show-stopping wedding reception: luxe linens, china, cutlery, chairs, glassware, tables, decorative accents, draping and backdrops, florals, and more. Bellwether Beach Resort makes each design available to book, delivering a readymade, scalable solution for anyone looking for an easy-to-execute WOW wedding.

Bellwether's Styled with Love collaborators include:

McKenna Bleu of McKenna Bleu.com – something borrowed becomes Something Bleu as this North Carolina fashion and interior design blogger lends her wedding-day style to Bellwether brides and grooms. Feminine, soft, and romantic, McKenna's Something Bleu package is all about light pinks, whites and creams, and glam gold touches.

Shades of Pinck – fresh off her own holiday 2020 nuptials (as seen on VOGUE.com), this modern-day southern belle and former Miss South Carolina USA dreamed up a soiree that seamlessly marries causal, seaside celebration with regal reception. Anchored by gold, white, and sandy brown hues, Megan's design for Bellwether sets the tone for a couples' best day ever. Andi Lipton of Andi Soirees – this Hall of Fame wedding planner proves beach weddings can be just as chic as splashy, big-city affairs with her A Shore Thing design. Warm neutrals and earthy tones take center stage in this look that is a little bit boho, a little bit sophisticated, and every bit perfection.

Andi Soirees – this Hall of Fame wedding planner proves beach weddings can be just as chic as splashy, big-city affairs with her design. Warm neutrals and earthy tones take center stage in this look that is a little bit boho, a little bit sophisticated, and every bit perfection. Anna Coats of Marry Me Tampa Bay – fall in love with the allure of an art deco-inspired, tropical look curated by the founder, editor, and wedding influencer behind Tampa Bay's popular Marry Me Tampa Bay wedding planning site. Anna's Tropical Love Affair design features a retro-modern Florida vibe, pops of vibrant colors, and trendy palm leaf patterns.

"Anyone who has gone through the wedding planning process knows how overwhelming it can be," said Courtney Blount-Mannix, director of catering for Bellwether Beach Resort. "It's easy to click through blogs and pin items on Pinterest but putting it all together is an entirely different story. Our Styled with Love program aims to make things easier for engaged couples. At Bellwether, you'll be able to pick out a wedding design you love and book everything in it, rather than searching around for so many individual components."

Bellwether's Styled with Love packages were created alongside Fuel4 for décor and By the Bay Floral Design Studio with photography by Avery Davis.

Bellwether Beach Resort will open in St. Pete Beach this summer as a retro-Florida, modern-chic getaway. Playing off the building's iconic 1970s architecture, the resort's newly minted interiors will inspire a sense of nostalgia with its terrazzo tiles, linen textures, neutral and watery palette, and eclectic accessories. Bellwether's 156 guest rooms and suites, including six spacious penthouses, will surprise will pops of colors that reflect the vibrancy of the destination. Bellwether will offer 10,000 square-feet of flexible event space, including two beach locations for wedding ceremonies and six indoor venues for a range of celebrations.

Bellwether Beach Resort is located at 5250 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, Florida 33706. For more information, visit www.bellwetherbeachresort.com. Follow along on social media: @bellwetherbeachresort on Instagram and @BellwetherBeachResort on Facebook.

