Instagrid unveils tactical power system GO MIL at EnforceTac 2026 following successful deployment with the German Bundeswehr

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instagrid, a leader in portable, high-performance battery power systems introduces Instagrid GO MIL to the German market at EnforceTac 2026. Engineered specifically for military and tactical operations, GO MIL has been assigned an official NATO Stock Number (NSN) and is already being integrated into the German Bundeswehr's next-generation tactical power systems.

Instagrid GO MIL - Mission-ready power for modern military operations

Rapid advances in silicon and AI have transformed the modern military toolkit. Today, a squad's tactical advantage is defined by the electronic stack it can deploy at the edge. Because this stack must remain continuously "on", tactical energy has become the fundamental currency of modern operations. Legacy power systems cannot deliver silent, autonomous power - and in doing so, they create critical vulnerability.

Instagrid GO MIL delivers clean, silent, grid-quality power wherever mobility, stealth, and rapid deployment are essential. With its low-signature, compact and robust design, the system supports a wide range of tactical applications, including:

Powering communications and sensor systems at the edge (e.g. mobile command kits, SATCOM)

Providing emergency power for lighting, pumps, and mission infrastructure

Charging drone batteries for ISR and mission support

Enabling repair and maintenance operations (e.g. welding and field manufacturing)

Supporting counter-UAS systems and electronic warfare payloads (e.g. jammers)

Following its launch at Milipol 2025, GO MIL is gaining momentum across European defense markets, reducing dependence on fossil-fuel generators while increasing operational flexibility and signature reduction.

Bundeswehr adoption: GO MIL integrated into the 2 kW tactical power system

The German Bundeswehr has selected Instagrid GO MIL as part of its new generation of hybridized tactical energy systems. Within the 2 kW power class ("Satz 2 kW"), GO MIL forms a key component alongside Instagrid's MIL LINK intelligent switching unit and the Zarges TuLB transport solution.

This new system replaces traditional combustion engines with a tactical energy architecture that improves resilience, reduces fuel consumption, enhances signature management, and simplifies logistics.

Quote from Volker Schreieck (Bundeswehr Procurement Project Lead)

"This new generation of tactical energy systems shows the possibilities when the right technologies, companies and people come together. With GO MIL we are introducing market-ready energy storage solutions that deliver clear technical, logistical and tactical advantages."

Quote from Andreas Sedlmayr, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Instagrid

"Instagrid started by delivering portable, clean power to construction professionals. Over time, we saw a strong demand from military users and emergency services. With GO MIL, we translated real operational feedback into a mission-ready system built for tactical operations - designed for extreme environments, rapid deployment and low detectability across thermal, visual and acoustic signatures."

NATO Stock Number assigned

Instagrid GO MIL has been assigned a NATO Stock Number (NSN), simplifying procurement and logistics across NATO member states and partner nations.

Built for the toughest environments

Built on the proven Instagrid GO platform, GO MIL combines single-person portability, plug-and-play simplicity, and seamless compatibility with demanding tactical applications. Whether mounted in vehicles, carried to forward operating bases, or deployed in crisis regions, GO MIL guarantees continuous power availability wherever mobility, reliability and low signature are mission-critical.

GO MIL is designed for harsh operational conditions, featuring:

IP65 protection for dust and jetwater resistance

Robust housing with operating temperature range from -32°C to +60°C

Silent operation for reduced acoustic signature

Minimal heat emissions for low thermal detectability

Single operator deployment

Compatibility with tactical communications and sensor equipment

These capabilities make GO MIL ideally suited for intelligence operations, rapid deployment units, border security, disaster response, and special operations.

Instagrid GO MIL at EnforceTac 2026

Visitors can experience GO MIL and LINK MIL at:

EnforceTac 2026 - Hall 7 / Booth 7-266

Instagrid's experts will discuss the benefits of clean and portable power for dense operations.

