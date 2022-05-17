Installment Lending in the United States: Top Seven Drivers of Installment Borrowing by Consumers with Credit Cards

May 17, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Installment Lending: Fintechs Gaining Ground on Loans Forecast at $212 Billion" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report explains the state of consumer installment lending in the United States and how fintechs and finance companies now outpace banks and credit unions in installment loans. Furthermore, this research examines how companies are offering embedded finance products such as CCaaS to allow customers the ability to offer their own credit card product. By way of four evaluative criteria, general advice is provided for those seeking a relationship with a fintech provider.
"Banks used to dominate consumer lending, with installment lending products priced far lower than credit cards, but that is no longer the case," comments Brian Riley, author of the research report. "Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) was a wake-up call to credit card issuers. BNPL was a recast of a merchant finance model used long ago by companies like GECC (now Synchrony) and Household Finance Corporation (acquired by Capital One). Now, fintechs are moving in the same direction with installment loans," Riley says.
Highlights of the research note include:
- U.S. consumer debt trends
- Fintech and finance company trends versus financial institutions
- Why banks and credit unions should define the consumer lending space, not follow fintech trends
- Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for incumbent banks and fintechs
- Comparison of revolving and installment lending products
- Consumer survey data on installment loan users and major fintech lenders
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Household Debt in the United States
- Unsecured Installment Lending: Defining the Space
- Reasons Why Consumers Opt for Non-Traditional Lenders
- Installment Lending: Risks and Opportunities for Financial Institutions and Fintechs
- What Financial Institutions Should Do
- What Fintechs and Merchants Should Do
Figures & Tables
- Figure 1: Consumer debt in the United States totals $15.6 trillion across all collateral classes
- Figure 2: U.S. unsecured personal loans will grow to $212 billion by 2025
- Figure 3: Fintechs and finance companies outpaced banks and credit unions for market share between 2016 and 2021
- Figure 4: Consumer lending products range
- from unsecured signature revolving and installment loans to secured lending
- Figure 5: Almost a quarter of surveyed cardholders reported using an online lender
- Figure 6: Top Seven Drivers of Installment Borrowing by Consumers with Credit Cards
Companies Mentioned
- Acima Credit
- Affirm
- American Express
- Avant
- Bankrate
- Blend Labs
- Bread
- Capital One
- Citi
- Discover
- Equifax
- Experian
- FIS Global
- FICO
- Fiserv
- GECC
- HFC
- JPMorgan Chase
- Jack Henry
- Klarna
- Lending Club
- LightStream
- Mastercard
- NerdWallet
- Opportun
- Prosper
- Regions Bank
- Rocket Companies
- SoFi
- Synchrony
- TSYS
- Truist
- TransUnion
- Upgrade
- Upstart
- Visa
- Wells Fargo
- Worldpay
- Zopa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v23opm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article