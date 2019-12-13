Instant Brands™ and Drop Partner with Launch of New Instant Pot Recipe App

OTTAWA, Canada and DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands™ Inc., makers of the best-selling Instant Pot® and a family of popular small kitchen appliances, and Drop, the leading smart kitchen platform, today announced the launch of an Instant Pot recipe app on Drop's smart kitchen recipe platform. The partnership brings quick and healthy recipes to millions of Instant Brands appliance owners.

The new Instant Pot recipe app, for both Android and iOS, features nearly 1,000 well-known recipes for popular Instant Brands appliances such as the Instant™ Vortex™ Air Fryer and Instant™ Ace™ Blender as well as the full line of Instant Pot® pressure cookers. The app's powerful features, including guided step-by-step recipes, with resizing by serving number as well as substitutions for scarce ingredients, takes the guesswork out of cooking and ensures everyday success in the kitchen.

"As an innovative brand, we are dedicated to improving the culinary experience for home cooks," said Dr. Robert Wang, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Instant Brands™. "Our collaboration with Drop is a testament to our continued commitment to enhance our products and deliver added functionality to our loyal and passionate fan base."

Users of the existing Instant Brands recipe app will be seamlessly migrated over to the new Instant Pot app to help home cooks make quick and healthy meals with their favorite Instant Brands small kitchen appliances.

"There is an Instant Pot in 20% of American households and we're delighted to bring this large, passionate community onto the Drop platform," said Ben Harris, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Drop. "Both Drop and Instant Pot have a shared vision to simplify the lives of busy home cooks, and by partnering together, we will be able to accomplish our goals faster and continue to improve the kitchen experience."

Founded in 2009, Instant Brands is a fan favorite known for its multi-functional and signature Instant Pot, which combines up to 10 different appliances into a single product. Instant Brands has experienced tremendous growth and is extending its leading position in the small kitchen appliance industry with a product lineup that now includes cooking blenders, multicookers, sous vide immersion circulators and related accessories.

Instant Brands is the latest world-class company to partner with Drop to create delightful consumer experiences in the kitchen. Over 100 different appliance models from brands like Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Kenwood, LG Electronics and Thermomix have the Drop Recipes app and the Drop Kitchen OS platform at the center of their offerings. There will be more than 40 million connected and non-connected, Drop-enabled appliances sold in the next three years, further cementing Drop's position as the leading smart kitchen platform.

About Instant Brands, Inc.

Instant Brands™, the makers of the best-selling Instant Pot®, is driven by a commitment to provide cooking solutions that help our generation live a fast-paced, healthy and eco-friendly lifestyle. Product by product, Instant Brands™ is transforming the housewares industry through consumer-driven innovation and comprehensive brand extensions. The Instant Brands™ product line includes the best-selling Instant Pot® multi-use pressure cookers, Instant™ Vortex™ Air Fryers, Instant™ Omni™ Toaster Ovens, Instant™ Ace™ Blenders, Instant™ Zest rice and grain cookers, Instant™ Accu™ Slim Sous Vide, and Wi-Fi enabled cooking products. For more information on products that can make your life better, please visit www.InstantBrands.com

About Drop

Drop is the leading smart kitchen platform specializing in recipe and kitchen appliance technology to connect the whole cooking journey. Over 100 different appliance models from brands like Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Kenwood, LG Electronics and Thermomix can now be controlled from the Drop Kitchen OS platform and the Drop Recipes app at the center of it all. With offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain, a love for great food is at its core. Each recipe and appliance partner added to the platform makes for an even stronger Kitchen OS, inspiring home cooks to make food more. To learn more visit https://kitchenos.com

