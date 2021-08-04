Instant Brands Formalizes Relationship with Cal's Angels, Pediatric Cancer Nonprofit

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands, one of the nation's most trusted household brands, today formalized its partnership with Cal's Angels, a Chicago-area nonprofit organization focused on granting wishes, raising awareness and funding clinical trial research for pediatric cancer. The expanded partnership includes Instant Brands' commitment to driving awareness of pediatric cancer and research efforts, offering employee volunteer opportunities, annual fundraising and ongoing product donations to directly benefit Cal's Angels families.

"Pediatric cancer is one of the most horrible illnesses that a family can experience and live through," said Instant Brands President and CEO, Ben Gadbois. "Cal's Angels is a remarkable organization and we're committed to do our part to help them carry out their mission."

A few months ago, Instant Brands entered the air purification category. Using an advanced 3-1-one HEPA filtration systems plus plasma ion technology, the Instant® Air Purifier works to remove 99.9% of the virus that causes COVID-191, other viruses, bacteria and allergens from treated air.2 This functionality helps all consumers, including families living with pediatric cancer, inhale cleaner air—particularly at a time when air quality is more important than ever.

To mark this milestone, Instant Brands today donated pallets of its latest innovation, the Instant® Air Purifier, to be used in the homes of Cal's Angels most vulnerable children, many of whom are undergoing stem-cell transplants and therapy.

"Our patients are highly immunocompromised, so navigating your child's battle with cancer during a global pandemic is a real one-two punch," said Stacey Wahlberg, co-founder and president of Cal's Angels. "We're grateful to Instant Brands and their employees for their ongoing partnership and commitment to seek out ways to meaningfully impact our Cal's Angels families."

Cal's Angels was founded in 2007 after Wahlberg's stepson, Cal Sutter, a South Elgin Little League all-star, lost his battle with acute myelogenous leukemia at the age of 13. To date, Cal's Angels has raised $17 million to support kids fighting cancer and their families at nine partner hospitals. The organization works with patients ranging in age from newborn to 19 years old and assists more than 1,000 families each year.

Instant Brands encourages everyone to learn more about Cal's Angels, its mission and ways to get involved by visiting calsangels.org.

About Cal's Angels

Cal's Angels is a St. Charles, Illinois-based 501(c)(3) pediatric cancer foundation established in 2007 after Cal Sutter lost his battle with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia in 2006. During his treatment, Cal always cared about others before himself. His kindness was the inspiration behind a foundation that would grant wishes, raise awareness and fund research to help kids fighting cancer. To learn more about the many ways to help, visit calsangels.org, like Cal's Angels on Facebook, and follow @CalsAngels on Twitter.

About Instant Brands®

Instant Brands® is focused on making more moments of togetherness. Every day. In every home. Instant Brands offers a family of brands – Instant Pot®, Instant® Air Purifier, Corelle®, Pyrex®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery® and Visions® – all created with people-first, purpose-driven solutions in mind to bring people together all around the home. Everything Instant Brands® makes starts with the consumer: who they are, what they need, how they live together. As their lives evolve, so do the products, identifying meaningful solutions and always looking to delight. Today, Cornell Capital LLC-backed Instant Brands® employs more than 2,400 employees on four continents. For more than 100 years, its brands have been innovators in helping people make and enjoy food together. Today, Instant Brands'® products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information or to join the community, visit InstantBrands.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

