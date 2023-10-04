Instant Brands Receives Court Approval to Sell Business to Centre Lane Partners

News provided by

Instant Brands

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands (the "Company"), maker of consumer favorites like Instant Pot®, Corelle®, Pyrex®, Snapware®, CorningWare®, Visions® and Chicago Cutlery®, today announced that following a comprehensive sale process and competitive auction, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas approved the Company pursuing the sale of its housewares and appliance businesses to affiliates of Centre Lane Partners ("Centre Lane").

"We believe our Company's sale to Centre Lane Partners represents the best path forward for our customers, retail partners, suppliers and employees," said Ben Gadbois, President and CEO of Instant Brands. "Through this process, we have found a great solution to fix our unsustainable capital structure that allows our business to continue driving innovation through our portfolio of iconic brands for consumers around the world."

Mr. Gadbois continued, "We would also like to thank all of our employees across the globe for their continued hard work and dedication throughout this court-supervised process."   

The Company has entered into Asset Purchase Agreements with affiliates of Centre Lane, pursuant to which these affiliates will acquire Instant Brands' housewares and appliance businesses in separate transactions. The transactions are subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions in the U.S. and Canada. Both transactions are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Additional information regarding the Company's court-supervised process is available at Instant Brands' restructuring website, InstantBrandsRestructuring.com. Court filings and other information related to the proceedings are available on a separate website administered by the Company's claims agent, Epiq, at https://dm.epiq11.com/InstantBrands, by calling Epiq toll-free at (888) 290-5211 (or (503) 694-4156 for calls originating outside of the U.S.), or by sending an email to [email protected].

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as Instant Brands' legal counsel, Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as investment banker and AlixPartners is serving as restructuring advisor.

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions®. With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Centre Lane Partners

Founded in 2007, Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America. Centre Lane employs a flexible strategy that approaches complex situations with a solutions orientation. Centre Lane has an experienced, collaborative and diverse team, and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from patient, long-term capital and Centre Lane's operational, financial and strategic expertise and support.

Media Contact
[email protected]

or

Aaron Palash / Rose Temple / Rachel Goldman
Joele Frank Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

SOURCE Instant Brands

Also from this source

Instant Brands Obtains Commitment for Additional Financing

Instant Brands Provides Update on Court-Supervised Process

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.