Instant Car Fix Now Available in All 50 States -- Same-Day Mobile Auto Repair with Coast-to-Coast Warranty

Oct 23, 2025, 13:47 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Car Fix, a leading mobile auto repair company, today announced its nationwide expansion, offering same-day, on-site vehicle repairs in all 50 U.S. states — backed by a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty honored coast-to-coast. Drivers can now book certified mechanics online or via the Instant Car Fix app to have fast, professional repairs wherever their vehicle is located — home, office, or roadside — without ever needing a tow.
"Our nationwide expansion redefines convenience and speed for drivers," said Gaurav Gupta, CEO of Instant Car Fix. "No more taking time off work, waiting at repair shops, or worrying about breakdowns while traveling. With same-day service, our certified technicians can be at your location quickly, and our coast-to-coast warranty ensures peace of mind anywhere."
Watch Mechanics in Action
See how Instant Car Fix delivers fast, on-site repairs:
YouTube Video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98vQGby054c
Fast, On-Site Repairs — No Tow Needed
Instant Car Fix offers a wide range of expedited services, including:
- Brake and battery replacement
- Diagnostics and fluid changes
- Belts, hoses, and routine maintenance
With same-day service, customers avoid towing fees, long waits, and scheduling conflicts. Repairs are completed directly at the vehicle's location — often within hours — so drivers never miss a beat.
"A certified technician arrived the same day, completed the repair in my driveway, and I didn't miss a beat," said Jane Kelly, a customer in Denver, CO. "Knowing the 12-month, coast-to-coast warranty is in place gives me confidence even on cross-country trips."
Nationwide Warranty — Peace of Mind Anywhere
The 12-month/12,000-mile workmanship warranty applies coast-to-coast, protecting:
- Frequent travelers and road trippers
- Families relocating across states
- Military personnel and seasonal residents
- Commercial fleets operating nationwide
Unlike traditional garages, whose warranties may be regional, Instant Car Fix guarantees standardized, reliable service wherever you are.
Why This Expansion Matters
Instant Car Fix disrupts the traditional auto repair model by combining speed, convenience, and nationwide coverage:
- Same-day, on-site repairs with nearly 2,500 certified technicians nationwide, expanding to 4,500 by end of 2026
- Transparent, upfront pricing before work begins
- No towing required — repairs at home, work, or roadside
- Coast-to-coast warranty for worry-free service
About Instant Car Fix
Instant Car Fix is a technology-driven mobile auto repair company delivering professional vehicle services directly to customers' homes, workplaces, or roadside locations. Founded on convenience, quality, and transparency, the company now serves all 50 U.S. states with a nationwide network of nearly 2,500 certified technicians, growing to 4,500 by the end of 2026. All services are backed by a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty, with same-day, expedited service designed to eliminate towing and minimize downtime.
Media contact:
Isaac Berry
[email protected]
SOURCE Instant car fix
