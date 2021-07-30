Instant Coffee Market size to grow by $ 9.26 Bn at about 5% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Discover Vendor Insights | Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Instant Coffee Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The instant coffee market value is anticipated to grow by USD 9.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and business expansion by vendors will drive the growth of the Instant Coffee Market during 2021-2025. However, rising threats from substitute products might hamper market growth.
The growth in organized retailing will provide multiple opportunities for market players to grow. On the other hand, the distribution challenges in the instant coffee sector will challenge growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are ITC Ltd., Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Luigi Lavazza Spa, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group, etc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive scenario which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into spray-dried and freeze-dried. The spray-dried segment will provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Coffee Creamer Market - Global coffee creamer market is segmented by type (liquid and powder) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Cold Brew Coffee Market - Global cold brew coffee market is segmented by product (Arabica-based cold brew coffee, robusta-based cold brew coffee, and liberica-based cold brew coffee) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Spray-dried - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Freeze-dried - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ITC Ltd.
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Luigi Lavazza Spa
- Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa
- Nestle SA
- Starbucks Corp.
- The J.M. Smucker Co.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/instant-coffee-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/instant-coffeemarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article