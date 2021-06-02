Instant® Expands Product Innovation Well Beyond the Kitchen with Launch of Instant® Air Purifier, Capable of Removing 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, the Virus That Causes COVID-19

"As one of the world's most trusted household appliance brands, we felt a deep responsibility to help solve for a major concern facing our customers as the pandemic surged," said Ben Gadbois, CEO and President of Instant Brands. "We knew that a new normal was going to emerge where air quality would matter more than ever. So, over the past year, our teams engineered a revolutionary innovation to improve air quality while still offering an affordable solution for homes, workspaces, dorm rooms or wherever our Instant families need us."

The makers of Instant Pot® step out of the kitchen for the first time, with the launch of the Instant® Air Purifier.

The new Instant® Air Purifier removes 99.9% of ultra-fine particles, including viruses, bacteria and allergens from treated air2. Its unique combination of plasma ion technology works together with an advanced 3-in-1 filtration system made of a HEPA-13 filter, a carbon filter layer to help reduce unpleasant odors, and an antimicrobial coating to prevent bacterial growth on the filter and filter degradation. It is Air Cleaner Certification Verified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) to achieve cleaner air in minutes.

Prior to the pandemic, consumers were already spending about 90% of their time indoors, where air pollutants can be up to five times higher than outdoors3. The Instant® Air Purifier delivers a thoughtful, cost-effective, and portable way to build confidence in indoor air quality, whether it is relief from allergies or the comfort of removing airborne viruses. It was created to help everyday consumers breathe easier with greater peace of mind.

Intended to fit seamlessly into any décor, the Instant® Air Purifier comes in three stylish models, each designed for different room sizes and available in sleek charcoal and pearl colors. It also includes perceptive features that make use at home or the office easier with less guesswork:

An intelligent sensor continuously monitors air quality and automatically adjusts the fan speed for cleaner air faster, and automatically transitions to energy saving mode when air quality is good for 30 minutes and to maximum fan speed when air quality is poor.



An intuitive display indicates air quality by color while filter replacement alerts help users maintain optimal product functionality.



A smart light automatically transitions the device from day to night mode by turning the display panel off and reducing power to a whisper-quiet noise level4.

This foray into an entirely new market comes on the one-year anniversary of the company's leadership shift, appointing Gadbois to the helm.

"While Instant® Air Purifier is indeed our first product to take this beloved brand outside of the kitchen, it certainly won't be our last," Gadbois added. "In the last year, we have heavily invested in our innovation capabilities by attracting incredible, diverse talent as well as developing a new global network to generate disruptive ideas. We have created a robust pipeline of innovative products that will not only continue to bring new solutions in the kitchen but also address consumer needs at home, work and beyond."

The range of Instant® Air Purifiers, affordably priced from $129.99 to $239.99, is now exclusively available on Amazon and Instant Home. It soon will be available at several other national retailers in the upcoming weeks. Visit InstantHome.com for more information or follow along at Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

Instant Brands® is focused on making more moments of togetherness. Every day. In every home. Instant Brands offers a family of brands – Instant Pot®, Instant® Air Purifier, Corelle®, Pyrex®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery® and Visions® – all created with people-first, purpose-driven solutions in mind to bring people together all around the home. Everything Instant Brands® makes starts with the consumer: who they are, what they need, how they live together. As their lives evolve, so do the products, identifying meaningful solutions and always looking to delight. Today, Cornell Capital LLC-backed Instant Brands® employs more than 2,400 employees on four continents. For more than 100 years, its brands have been innovators in helping people make and enjoy food together. Today, Instant Brands'® products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information or to join the community, visit InstantBrands.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

1 Based on testing of SARS-CoV-2 conducted in laboratory conditions, using a 13 cubic foot chamber to protect scientists from exposure. Not proven to prevent COVID-19. Performance was measured after 10 air exchanges passing through the air purifier to replicate use at the lowest setting in the recommended square foot area. Actual results may vary, depending on usage environment (temperature, humidity, room size and shape, nature and number of particulates in air, etc.), placement of the unit, and product usage (operation duration, operation mode, etc.). Best results with continuous use. For more testing information, go to www.instanthome.com/airpurifiers/testing.

2 Performance claims are calculated based on testing of a single particulate, A. Niger (mold) E. Coli (bacteria), S. Epidermidis (bacteria) or Phi-X174 (virus), in laboratory conditions, designed to replicate air passing through the air purifier at lowest setting in the recommended square foot area. Actual results may vary, depending on placement of the unit, the length of time used, and the nature and number of particulates in air over any period of time. Best results from continuous use. For more testing info, go to www.instanthome.com/airpurifiers/testing.

3 https://www.epa.gov/

4 Efficacy in removing viruses and bacteria is reduced.

