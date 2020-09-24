Instant Financial Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2020 Presenting Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Financial announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2020. The annual conference to be held October 21-22, pivoted to a fully virtual format, Venture Atlanta Live Online. One of the nation's best venture capital conferences continues to showcase innovators from the US' hottest tech markets and boosts its largest number of selected companies and represented investor funds to date.

"Instant Financial is honored and thrilled to be selected for Venture Atlanta 2020. We look forward to this incredible event to connect with other great entrepreneurs and investors," said Alaa Pasha, CEO of Instant Financial.

A pioneer of earned-wage access, Instant provides financial wellness solutions to businesses at no cost through a cutting-edge platform that offers employees the most desirable benefit – free access to earned pay after each shift – giving them more control over their wages and helping employers attract and retain top talent.

"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem that helps drive success and results with over $4.5 billion in funding awarded to date," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "This year, we've pivoted to a digital format to best serve the needs of our vibrant tech community and are thrilled to be showcasing our largest line up of companies ever. These companies reflect our incredible pool of talented people, inspiring innovation, and continued opportunities for growth within the technology community."

Venture Atlanta Live Online will offer an unparalleled experience that streams two days of immersive events and interactive networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat. Atlanta-based independent investment management firm, Invesco, is this year's premier sponsor, with Cherry Bekaert, Nelson Mullins and Truist as additional headline sponsors. Venture Atlanta Live Online will conclude with TechSquare Labs' Atlanta Startup Battle , in which top five companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.

