Instant Grocery Market Size to Grow by USD 123.85 billion | 54% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Instant Grocery Market size is expected to increase by USD 123.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 16.88%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Regional Market Outlook

The instant grocery market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. With a rise in the number of busy and time-pressed consumers, the need for convenience is increasing. This, in turn, is influencing the demand for instant grocery options.

Latest Drivers, Challenges, and Trends in the Market-

Instant Grocery Market Driver:

Technological advancements such as smart tracking, dynamic route optimization, and enhanced analytical insights:

Mobility and eCommerce companies consider instant grocery delivery services as a future growth channel. Moreover, with the shift from brick-and-mortar to online retail, the instant grocery channel is expected to gain more prominence. It helps in satisfying customers' demands and providing a positive experience. Thus, technological advancements are anticipated to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

Instant Grocery Market Challenge:

Issue of coping with technological changes:

Many companies promise delivery in 10-20 minutes. However, they face various technological challenges and supply chain issues. Most hyperlocal deliveries rely on existing stores in residential areas. They should focus on technology integration, good internet connectivity, improved payments, and a reliable network of delivery persons. If the vendors are unable to deliver products on time, it may lead to customer dissatisfaction. These factors may challenge the market growth.

Instant Grocery Market Trend:

Order transparency:

Customers are demanding transparency and real-time last-mile visibility related to shipping and arrival of orders. Hence, vendors are adopting technologies such as smart tracking, dynamic route optimization, and advanced analytics to improve the efficiency of their delivery supply chains.

Instant Grocery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 123.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Albertsons Co. Inc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Buymie Technologies Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Kroger Co., Maplebear Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Target Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., Walmart Inc., and We Deliver Local Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Nonfood products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Food products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Albertsons Co. Inc

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 Delivery Hero SE

10.7 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV

10.8 Maplebear Inc.

10.9 Target Corp.

10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Uber Technologies Inc.

10.12 Walmart Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

