Instant Noodles Market to grow by USD 5.06 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Growing Demand for Convenient Food Products to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The demand for convenient food products which can be prepared and consumed easily is growing, especially among consumers leading a busy and hectic lifestyle. Rising urbanization, expanding the middle-class population, and the growing number of working women are contributing to the increasing demand for convenient food products such as instant noodles. Innovative packaging techniques, microwave cooking, and low preparation time of instant noodles are some of the factors boosting its popularity among the working-class population.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This instant noodles market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

The instant noodles market report is segmented by Type (fried and non-fried) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

APAC will be the leading region with 76% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Indonesia, India, Japan, and Vietnam are the key markets for instant noodles in APAC. However, the market growth rate in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising per capita income and the expanding population base will facilitate the instant noodles market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The instant noodles market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co.



Ajinomoto Co. Inc.



Baixiang Food Co. Ltd.



Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.



Mareven Food Holdings Ltd.



Nestle SA



Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd.



Nongshim Co. Ltd.



PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk



Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

Instant Noodles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries China, Indonesia, India, Japan, and Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Baixiang Food Co. Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Mareven Food Holdings Ltd., Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Nongshim Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, and Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

