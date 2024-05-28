Instant Pot Brands Welcomes Jerry Cook as Chief Commercial Officer and Zsuzsa Leber as Executive Vice President, Marketing, eCommerce & Consumer Care

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Pot Brands, a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of electric multi-cookers, air fryers, and other small kitchen appliances globally, has appointed Jerry Cook as Chief Commercial Officer and Zsuzsa Leber as Executive Vice President, Marketing, eCommerce & Consumer Care.

Jerry Cook, based in the US, will lead long-term customer growth strategies, manage omni-channel initiatives, cultivate strong customer relationships, lead trade marketing, and drive innovation in partnership with marketing. He will lead sales and distribution efforts across North and Latin America as well as the Asia region. Jerry brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as Chief Customer Officer at TDBBS, where his leadership was pivotal in guiding the company through a successful sale and transition to Central Garden and Pet.

With an extensive background in sales leadership within consumer goods and private equity-backed organizations such as Sherwin-Williams, Newell Rubbermaid, and Pinnacle Foods, Jerry is poised to drive strategic growth and foster impactful partnerships at Instant Pot Brands.

Chris Robins, Chief Executive Officer at Instant Pot Brands, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jerry to our leadership team. His proven track record in driving sales growth and building strong customer relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in key markets."

Jerry Cook said: "I am honored to join Instant Pot Brands and contribute to the success of such an innovative company. I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our consumers."

Joining Jerry is Zsuzsa Leber, Executive Vice President, Marketing, eCommerce & Consumer Care. In this role, Zsuzsa will lead product innovation, brand marketing, and consumer care teams, working closely with key areas such as R&D and Sales.

Zsuzsa is an accomplished marketing executive with over 18 years of experience driving strategic growth and brand development across a wide range of global businesses. Before joining Instant Pot Brands, she was Senior Vice President at Space Coast Credit Union, where she revamped the marketing department to fuel growth. Her extensive experience also includes leading key brands at Newell, such as Oster, Mr. Coffee, and Rubbermaid.

Chris Robins added: "We are also extremely excited to welcome Zsuzsa to our leadership team, who brings valuable industry experience and understands our customer and market landscape very well. Zsuzsa's collaborative leadership style and dedication to excellence make her a valuable addition to our team."

Zsuzsa Leber said: "I am thrilled to join Instant Pot Brands and lead marketing efforts as the team continues to build the brand story and product line. I look forward to delivering exceptional consumer experiences and driving relevance."

This announcement follows a range of others globally, including Ian Railton, Managing Director EMEA and Australia, Chris Robins, Global Chief Executive Officer, Craig Carrigan, Global Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Kronish, Global Chief Human Resources Officer and Rudy Sumarli, Global Executive Vice President, Supply Chain and R&D.

The appointments come in tandem with the Company's new brand name, Instant Pot Brands – previously Instant Brands. Instant Pot Brands' name change is a part of the Company's ongoing transformation following its separation from its former parent company, Instant Brands, in connection with Instant Brands' Chapter 11 process. Instant Pot Brands was established as a standalone company with a new capital structure and under new ownership following its purchase by an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners in November 2023.

