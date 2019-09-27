Instant Pot Lawsuit Filed in Delaware by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 120 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers. Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Lori Webb, a resident of Delaware, alleging that The Instant Pot Company and Instant Brands, Inc., the manufacturers of the Instant Pot pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of their pressure cookers.

Ms. Webb's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on September 27, 2017. As a result of the explosion, Ms. Webb sustained severe thermal burns to her abdomen. According to the Complaint, the Instant Pot is marketed as having "safety mechanisms" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Ms. Webb alleges that the Instant Pot pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC in connection with Joseph E. Weik of Weik, Nitsche & Dougherty, LLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases with regard to exploding Instant Pot pressure cookers, or to arrange a free, no-obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or by calling (800) 279-6386.

The firm is accepting defective Instant Pot explosion injury and burn cases nationwide and would be honored to speak with you.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

Related Links

https://www.johnsonbecker.com/

