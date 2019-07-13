Instant Pot Prime Day Deals (2019): The Best Kitchen Appliance & Coffee Maker Sales on Amazon Compared by Save Bubble
Compare Instant Pot, KitchenAid & air fryer early Prime Day 2019 deals, including the top Ninja & Keurig coffee maker deals
BOSTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best early Prime Day kitchen appliance deals? Sales experts at Save Bubble have revealed their pick of the top Instant Pot, KitchenAid, Nespresso & Cuisinart sales, listed below.
Best Instant Pot Prime Day Deals:
- Save 46% off on the Instant Pot DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker - save time and kitchen space with this highly popular multi-use cooking pot
- Save 40% off on the Instant Pot DUO60 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker - this top-rated multipurpose programmable pressure cooker is on sale now on Amazon
- Save $54 on the Instant Pot Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker - this multi-purpose pressure cooker is ideal for large families and can replace 10 common kitchen appliances
Best Kitchen Appliance & Coffee Maker Deals:
- Save 52% off on the Philips Viva Airfryer - this next generation Philips air fryer uses TurboStar technology for a healthier way to fry
- Save up to 65% off on a wide range of air fryers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including discounts on best-selling Philips & Simple Chef air fryers
- Save 49% off on the KitchenAid Nespresso Bundle - enjoy rich and flavorful espresso with this onyx black Nespresso
- Save 45% off on the KitchenAid Classic Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Silver - comes with a 4.5 quart stainless steel bowl and supports over 10 available attachments
- Save 61% off on the Cuisinart DCC-3200 Programmable Coffeemaker - make up to 14 cups with this fully automatic coffee maker from Cuisinart
Prime members enjoy access to the entire Prime Day sale, whilst non-members are still able to shop select deals. Visit the Prime Day 2019 page for the full range of deals available now.
Originally a 24 hour sales event, Amazon have lengthened the Prime Day sale this year to make it the longest and biggest yet. With more than one million deals worldwide offered to Prime members on Prime Day last year, sales for Amazon surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale over a 36-hour period. Sales of televisions saw record growth, with the Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition (50-inch and 43-inch models) becoming the best-selling TV deals in Amazon history.
When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.
