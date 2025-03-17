Instant quantum connectivity: Delft Circuits unveils turnkey HD I/O system solving quantum utility scalability bottlenecks

256 channels and modular design shatter coax limitations offering unprecedented scalability without the need for larger quantum refrigerators

Ready-to-deploy system eliminates quantum hardware integration hurdles

Available for all Cri/oFlex products, enabling progress in various fields including superconducting, spin and photonic qubits

DELFT, Netherlands and ANAHEIM, Calif., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delft Circuits , a leading innovator in high-density connectivity solutions, launched its groundbreaking turnkey High-Density Input/Output (HD I/O) system, specifically engineered to meet the demanding needs of the quantum computing utility era.

Launched at the APS Global Physics Summit 2025, this comprehensive system is poised to transform how researchers and developers connect control electronics to Quantum Processing Units (QPUs), offering a streamlined and readily deployable solution to overcome critical scalability challenges.

Wiring density is increasingly becoming a limiting factor in quantum computing. Delft Circuits' new HD I/O system directly addresses this by offering a readily available package that eliminates the complexities and time-consuming integration typically associated with setting up high-density connectivity for quantum computers.

The module boasts an impressive 256 channels, allowing control of up to 64 qubits per module. Its modular loader design enables expansion in increments of 32 channels. This modularity and high density translate to a doubling of channel capacity without the need for a larger quantum refrigerator. It comes at a lower price point than conventional coaxial cables with the closest high-density coax alternative having 168 channels per port.

The HD I/O system is available for all Cri/oFlex products and is known for its ultra-small formfactor due to its flexible strip-line design with integrated components for signal conditioning. Standard coaxial cables require filters to be integrated per channel, per cryostat stage location to protect qubits from electromagnetic signals, which often introduces multiple points of failure. By having these filters already integrated, Cri/oFlex increases reliability and allows upscale to higher density cabling solutions. This further simplifies adoption and progress for researchers and developers in various quantum application fields.

Daan Kuitenbrouwer, CCO & Founder, Delft Circuits: "We have addressed the scaling problem in quantum computing. For years, our customers in the quantum computing space have voiced a clear need: a simple, scalable solution to move beyond the limitations of coaxial cables. With this turnkey HD I/O system, we're delivering on that demand. It's not just about increased density and lower cost - it's about providing a complete, ready-to-deploy package that lets researchers focus on their quantum algorithms and breakthroughs, not on intricate hardware integration."

Dr. Thorsten Last, Executive Director at OrangeQS: "The scalability of cryogenic I/O has been a looming challenge for the quantum computing industry. Coaxial solutions are not dense enough for the deployment or testing of utility-scale quantum chips. We rely on companies like Delft Circuits to develop ready-to-use, high-density solutions, like their new High-Density Input/Output (HD I/O) system. Progress on these components will remove a critical obstacle towards practical quantum computers and utility-scale quantum chip test equipment."