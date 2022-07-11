Instant Soup Market: North America to Occupy 40% Market Share, Key Drivers, Trends & Segment Landscapes - Technavio

Instant Soup Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the instant soup market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The instant soup market share growth by the offline segmen t will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the world is driving the growth of the segment. Increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization are shifting consumers' buying preferences from neighborhood convenience stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, new product launches and a rise in marketing and promotional spending by vendors have resulted in innovative and attractive displays in offline points of sales. These activities increase awareness about brands and product offerings and make such products more preferable among consumers. Therefore, these factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

t will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the world is driving the growth of the segment. Increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization are shifting consumers' buying preferences from neighborhood convenience stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, new product launches and a rise in marketing and promotional spending by vendors have resulted in innovative and attractive displays in offline points of sales. These activities increase awareness about brands and product offerings and make such products more preferable among consumers. Therefore, these factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample!

Instant Soup Market: Major Driver

The new product launches will be a major factor driving the global instant soup market share growth.

Owing to the rising adoption of instant food products among consumers, vendors are focusing on developing new varieties of instant soup to increase the number of options available to their consumers. Product launches help vendors increase their sales and market shares. Vendors are trying to attract several customers by introducing new instant soup variants.

For instance, in April 2020 , Baxters Food Group Ltd. launched a plant-based line of tinned vegan soups. The soup is available in three flavors, namely Butternut Squash & Lentil Dhansak; Jackfruit, Three Bean & Chipotle; and Sri Lankan Sweet Potato. The company launched the range to cater to vegan and flexitarian consumers. With the rising number of product launches, consumers will have a wide range of options to select from. Moreover, vendors are increasing their healthy food offerings. Therefore, new product launches will drive the growth of the global instant soup market during the forecast period.

Instant Soup Market: Major Trend

The rising number of promotional and marketing activities is a major trend supporting the global instant soup market share growth.

Vendors have increased their marketing activities with novel strategies and innovative advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. There has been a corresponding rise in marketing and advertising budgets as well as promotional and marketing activities by companies to increase the visibility of their products.

For instance, in 2019, Nestle's consumer-facing marketing expenses increased by 3.4% over the same in 2018. The company has been actively involved in promoting its products, such as MAGGI Soup, globally. Such promotional and marketing activities are expected to drive the growth of the global instant soup market during the forecast period.

Enclose successful business strategies with detailed information on drivers & trends - Click Now!

Related Reports:

The instant coffee market share is expected to increase by USD 8.88 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%.

share is expected to increase by USD 8.88 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%. The predicted growth for the dairy desserts market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 977.41 million at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Instant Soup Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.54 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B&G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 B&G Foods Inc.

10.4 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 47: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 49:Campbell Soup Co. – Key news



Exhibit 50: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 52: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54:Conagra Brands Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 55: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 57: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 58: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 59:General Mills Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 60: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.7 Nestle SA

Exhibit 62: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 63: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 64:Nestle SA – Key news



Exhibit 65: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.8 NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 74: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 78: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 79: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 80:The Kraft Heinz Co. – Key news



Exhibit 81: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 84: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 85:Unilever Group – Key news



Exhibit 86: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio