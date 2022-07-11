Instant Soup Market: North America to Occupy 40% Market Share, Key Drivers, Trends & Segment Landscapes - Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 06:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The instant soup market size is set to grow by USD 3.45 billion from 2021 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 3.44%. In addition, the report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, segment landscapes the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for instant soup market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The presence of major market vendors, increasing product launches, and rising disposable incomes in the region will facilitate the instant soup market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Instant Soup Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the instant soup market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- Revenue Generating Segment: The instant soup market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the world is driving the growth of the segment. Increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization are shifting consumers' buying preferences from neighborhood convenience stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, new product launches and a rise in marketing and promotional spending by vendors have resulted in innovative and attractive displays in offline points of sales. These activities increase awareness about brands and product offerings and make such products more preferable among consumers. Therefore, these factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Instant Soup Market: Major Driver
- The new product launches will be a major factor driving the global instant soup market share growth.
- Owing to the rising adoption of instant food products among consumers, vendors are focusing on developing new varieties of instant soup to increase the number of options available to their consumers. Product launches help vendors increase their sales and market shares. Vendors are trying to attract several customers by introducing new instant soup variants.
- For instance, in April 2020, Baxters Food Group Ltd. launched a plant-based line of tinned vegan soups. The soup is available in three flavors, namely Butternut Squash & Lentil Dhansak; Jackfruit, Three Bean & Chipotle; and Sri Lankan Sweet Potato. The company launched the range to cater to vegan and flexitarian consumers. With the rising number of product launches, consumers will have a wide range of options to select from. Moreover, vendors are increasing their healthy food offerings. Therefore, new product launches will drive the growth of the global instant soup market during the forecast period.
Instant Soup Market: Major Trend
- The rising number of promotional and marketing activities is a major trend supporting the global instant soup market share growth.
- Vendors have increased their marketing activities with novel strategies and innovative advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. There has been a corresponding rise in marketing and advertising budgets as well as promotional and marketing activities by companies to increase the visibility of their products.
- For instance, in 2019, Nestle's consumer-facing marketing expenses increased by 3.4% over the same in 2018. The company has been actively involved in promoting its products, such as MAGGI Soup, globally. Such promotional and marketing activities are expected to drive the growth of the global instant soup market during the forecast period.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by distribution channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by distribution channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by distribution channel
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by distribution channel
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 B&G Foods Inc.
- 10.4 Campbell Soup Co.
- Exhibit 47: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49:Campbell Soup Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 50: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54:Conagra Brands Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 55: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 General Mills Inc.
- Exhibit 57: General Mills Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: General Mills Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59:General Mills Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 60: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 62: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 64:Nestle SA – Key news
- Exhibit 65: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 10.8 NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 71: Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Shandong Subo Food Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Exhibit 74: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Exhibit 78: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80:The Kraft Heinz Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 81: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Unilever Group
- Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Unilever Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 85:Unilever Group – Key news
- Exhibit 86: Unilever Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Unilever Group - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
