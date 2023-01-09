Instant soup market to grow by 3.47% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: New product launches will drive growth - Technavio

Jan 09, 2023, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant soup market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including B and G Foods Inc., Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Baxters Food Group Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Chotiwat Manufacturing Public Co. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Frontier Soups, General Mills Inc., House Foods Group Inc., La Herbal India, Nagatanien Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), type (dry and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about the instant soup market, request a sample report
In 2017, the instant soup market was valued at USD 15,289.66 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 5,446.18 million. The instant soup market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,880.38 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.74% according to Technavio.
The instant soup market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Instant soup market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global instant soup market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
- Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers instant soups under its brand Ching's Secret.
- Conagra Brands Inc.: The company offers instant soups such as Healthy Choice Soup Microwaveable Bowls.
- General Mills Inc.: The company offers instant soups under its brand Progresso.
Global instant soup market – Market dynamics
Major drivers –
- New product launches
- Growing preference for convenience food products in the working population
- Evolving retail landscape
KEY challenges –
- Product recalls
- Stringent regulations in the food and beverage industry
- Fluctuations in raw material prices
What are the key data covered in this instant soup market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the instant soup market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the instant soup market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the instant soup market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of instant soup market vendors
|
Instant Soup Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
163
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3880.38 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.47
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
B and G Foods Inc., Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Baxters Food Group Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Chotiwat Manufacturing Public Co. Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Frontier Soups, General Mills Inc., House Foods Group Inc., La Herbal India, Nagatanien Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd., Premier Foods Plc, Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global instant soup market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global instant soup market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Dry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Dry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Dry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Dry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Dry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 B and G Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 108: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Baxters Food Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: Baxters Food Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Baxters Food Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Baxters Food Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Campbell Soup Co.
- Exhibit 117: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Conagra Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 124: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Frontier Soups
- Exhibit 129: Frontier Soups - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Frontier Soups - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Frontier Soups - Key offerings
- 12.10 General Mills Inc.
- Exhibit 132: General Mills Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: General Mills Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: General Mills Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 House Foods Group Inc.
- Exhibit 137: House Foods Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: House Foods Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: House Foods Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: House Foods Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Nagatanien Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 141: Nagatanien Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Nagatanien Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Nagatanien Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 144: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 12.14 Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.15 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Exhibit 153: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 156: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Exhibit 158: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Unilever PLC
- Exhibit 162: Unilever PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Unilever PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Unilever PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 172: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations
