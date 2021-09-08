Instant TikTok Famous Father And Son Duo Behind Riotous New Hit Vodcast @daddyissuespod Tap The Gab Group As Agency Of Record

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral sensations attorney Jonathan Bloom and his Film producer son Bronsen Bloom reveal punchy new video podcast series, Daddy Issues, available to stream on www.daddyissuesthepodcast.com at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TikTok via @daddyissuespod, and via Patreon at www.patreon.com/daddyissuespod, officially appoint award-winning PR agency The Gab Group as agency of record. Through local and national PR efforts, The Gab Group will position Daddy Issues as a vodcast filled with hilarity that features one conservative father and one liberal son tackling the world's hottest (and touchiest) subjects.

With refreshing candor and frankness, Jon & Bron, America's coolest father and son duo in recent history, chat all things politics, taboo topics, current affairs, pop culture and beyond—somehow without killing each other. An inspirational departure from walking on eggshells in conversation, Jon & Bron's debates confront controversial topics head on, sending home a never-as-important-as-now message to families all around America: it all comes down to love. And there's even an occasional surprise appearance from Mommy Issues – Nel Bloom, the Bloom family's uber cool matriarch.

"America cannot get enough of the brutally honest and entertaining Daddy Issues family," says Founder and CEO of The Gab Group Michelle Soudry. "They want uncensored news and a safe place to debate uncensored opinions on today's real issues. Daddy Issues is uninhibited, enlightening, hysterical and will become your new favorite social watching addiction."

Having always been a popular sport in their family, debating was a way for Jon, his father, and his son Bron to voice their opinions without holding back. When Jon's father passed away last year, Jon and Bron wished they had recorded some of their talks together and decided to launch the show in honor of those spirited sit downs.

Jon & Bron show their audience that family members may hold wildly differing personal beliefs and still laugh it off.

ABOUT DADDY ISSUES

Daddy Issues is a new TikTok viral hit podcast series created by father and son duo, Jonathan and Bronsen Bloom. A premier Florida real estate attorney, Jon brings the conservative side of the debate, while his son Bron, a TV producer, offers up the liberal voice as they discuss current affairs, politics, pop culture and more. Controversial topics hilariously abound and, incredibly, no one gets hurt. Daddy Issues is available to stream on www.daddyissuesthepodcast.com.

