Instantly Power 5G Small Cell Node Equipment with Patent-Pending Battery Solution by Facility Solutions Group

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG), a national leader in electrical construction and service, announced today the launch of its patent-pending 5G Power Pack solution , an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system designed to power 5G small cell node equipment without utility power for an extended period of time until utility power is connected, helping to expedite the deployment of 5G nodes.

"Utility power hookups can take weeks before energizing, which can directly impact the activation, commissioning and testing of new small cell node equipment. With FSG's 5G Power Pack solution, nodes can be powered by battery up to 60 days faster and can ensure a source of backup power for years to come," said Joe Hill, FSG Smart Buildings VP of Solutions and co-inventor of the 5G Power Pack.

The FSG 5G Power Pack can support both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries with runtimes of up to 48 hours. FSG can deploy crews to recharge batteries until utility power is connected, install a generator charge port on the system to support on-site recharges, or supply telecom contractors with modular charge stations to service the 5G systems as needed. This allows for rapid setup and use of 5G nodes instead of sitting "dark" for two to eight weeks waiting for local utility power, greatly accelerating 5G access in markets.

Additionally, solar panels can be added to the 5G Power Pack solution to recharge the battery packs during the day to extend run time. By including solar panels as part of a 5G small cell installation, companies can benefit from the Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and Modified Advanced Cost Recovery System (MACRS) for depreciating assets, allowing businesses to greatly reduce the overall cost of their 5G project and reduce lifetime energy costs.

FSG is a national electrical, lighting, signage, building controls and technology contractor with 37 branches across the United States. The FSG Wireless division, headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides turnkey solutions of 5G small cell infrastructure services to telecom contractors and carriers nationwide, including site acquisition, design, permitting, procurement, installation, and service.

"One of the biggest bottlenecks when it comes to energizing 5G nodes is local utility coordination to provide permanent power. FSG's 5G Power Pack solution has the ability to revolutionize the volume of nodes that can be activated while permanent power is being designed and constructed," said Chris Durocher, VP of FSG Wireless.

FSG is now accepting orders for the 5G Power Pack solution for qualified installers across the United States. For more information regarding FSG's 5G Power Pack solution and wireless deployment capabilities, please visit fsgsmartbuildings.com/solutions/5gpowerpack .

ABOUT FSG SMART BUILDINGS

FSG Smart Buildings, a division of Facility Solutions Group, provides affordable, open IoT and smart building solutions for the commercial market. Our open controls solutions, powered by the Chariot platform, allow for real-time monitoring and analysis of building systems, including lighting, HVAC, refrigeration, air quality, metering, IoT sensors and more. For more information on FSG Smart Buildings, please visit fsgsmartbuildings.com.

ABOUT FSG

Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) is one of the nation's largest providers of cost-effective, comprehensive solutions to lighting, electrical, technology and signage problems. Established in 1982 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, FSG offers customers the time and money-saving advantages of a single-source provider, designing, fabricating, installing, supporting and servicing turnkey solutions that lower ownership costs both now and throughout the solution's usable life. For more information on FSG, please visit fsgi.com.

