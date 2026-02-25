No Scripts. No Recorders. No Credit Card.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InstantQA today announced the launch of its free AI native QA service built specifically for engineers and QA professionals who want automation without writing code or using recorders.

This is not a free trial. There is no credit card required. There is no sales gate. Developers and QA engineers can start generating and running automated functional tests immediately at www.instantqa.ai .

InstantQA Launches Free AI Native QA Service for Engineers

InstantQA is an agentic test automation system built for engineers who would rather ship than babysit scripts by introducing what the company calls "vibe testing." Instead of scripting test logic or recording brittle flows, users submit standard human readable test cases. The AI system generates executable automation, runs it, and adapts as the application evolves.

No scripting.

No code.

No recorders.

No maintenance overhead.

Software engineering is moving toward a model where AI systems generate code and humans supervise behavior rather than inspect every line. Increasingly, developers rely on monitoring, logging, and verification instead of manual code review for every generated function.

InstantQA applies the same principle to test automation. The exportable Playwright scripts are simply an execution artifact.

Built for the AI Native Development Era

AI can now generate production code in seconds. But testing that code in end-to-end scenarios has remained stuck in recorders, Selenium scripts, and fragile manual automation. InstantQA closes that gap.

Engineers provide test cases in plain English. InstantQA orchestrates a LLM as a reasoning engine inside a structured framework. It does not rely on a single prompt to produce an entire script. Each test step is processed independently through a multistage bounded loop. If validation fails, the system does not continue blindly. It retries under controlled constraints, reformulates the step, or rejects it as unresolvable. This prevents silent drift and incorrect automation. InstantQA uses a large prebuilt library of interaction skills. These skills reflect real world application patterns such as Salesforce style workflows, ecommerce checkout paths, admin dashboards, dynamic tables, modal dialogs, multi step forms, and modern SPA behavior.

By mapping intent to a known skill before generating code, the system avoids unbounded LLM generation.

This is not AI assistance layered on top of legacy tools. It is not a copilot that helps you write scripts slightly faster. It removes the scripting layer entirely, avoiding the AI washing common in the market today.

Shift Left Without the Script Tax

For years, automation has required specialized engineers, heavy frameworks, and constant maintenance. Recorder based approaches break when locators shift. Scripts rot. QA teams spend more time fixing tests than validating software.

InstantQA changes that model by eliminating most of the manual effort traditionally required to create and maintain automation. Early users report dramatic reductions in test creation time and a significant increase in usable coverage.

"This is what shift left was supposed to mean," said Kevin Surace, CEO. "Not tools that help you write scripts faster. A service that eliminates the scripting work entirely. Submit your test cases, get your results, and if you want the Playwright code, it's yours."

Personally Useful First

InstantQA is designed to be useful to an individual engineer on day one. There is no procurement cycle and no enterprise contract required to start. Engineers can validate real flows, share results with teammates, and organically expand usage inside their organization.

As usage scales beyond the free tier, paid plans begin at $99 per month.

InstantQA is available now at www.instantqa.ai .

About InstantQA

InstantQA is a free AI native QA service that generates, runs, and adapts automated functional tests directly from human readable test cases. By combining AI driven automation with exportable Playwright scripts, InstantQA enables engineers to validate software faster, with less effort, and without the traditional scripting burden of legacy tools. InstantQA is a service of Appvance.ai.

