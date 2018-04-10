Instapage Raises $15M Series A Funding Round Led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Instapage was founded in 2012 to address the digital marketer's problem that 96% of ad clicks do not convert1 by streamlining the process of deploying unique landing pages. Since then, Instapage has grown into a powerful set of post ad-click optimization products that enable advertisers and marketers to create, personalize, and optimize landing pages at scale to maximize conversions. Instapage improves advertising ROI by providing a rich, scalable, and highly intuitive suite of features and analytics, which promotes rapid time-to-market while reducing dependence on costly technical resources.

"There is a significant relevance problem at the point of advertising conversion," said Tyson Quick, Founder and CEO of Instapage. "Advertisers spend significant time and money deploying highly targeted ads that direct to the same generic visitor experience. We're on a mission to solve this efficiency problem. Instapage has been instrumental in helping advertisers improve their operations, and we're excited to continue on this trajectory with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital as a partnering investor."

This new funding comes after multiple years of strong growth. Instapage has grown to support more than 15,000 clients globally including leading agencies and Fortune 500 companies, largely through a self-sustained business model and without traditional venture capital investment. Instapage clients have deployed more than one million landing pages and experience conversion rates significantly higher than the industry average. Instapage further assists clients by offering an extensive content and template library and seamlessly integrating with more than 40 partners including advertising platforms, marketing automation, and CRM.

"Instapage has a clear vision for improving digital marketing efficiency and has built an impressive product for marketers to create more successful advertising campaigns without the need for external or technical resources," said Pete Chung, Head of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. "We're confident that this next phase of growth will further establish Instapage as the authority on converting ad clicks and optimizing conversions, and we look forward to working with Instapage to bring post-click optimization to a larger audience."

About Instapage

Instapage is the leader in post-click optimization and maximizes conversions for advertisers and marketers by enabling them to create, personalize, and optimize post-click experiences at scale. With Instapage, and for the first time ever, marketers can build these post-click experiences at scale using Instablocks.

With more than a million landing pages at an average conversion rate above 22%2, Instapage is helping more than 15,000 clients across 100 countries capture more value from their campaigns. Instapage is a leader in G2 Crowd's Conversion Rate Optimization Software, A/B Testing Software, and Landing Page Software categories.3

Established in 2012, Instapage employs more than 130 people worldwide, across locations in San Francisco (headquarters), Romania, and Poland.

About Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the growth-focused private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital targets growth equity and credit investments within technology, healthcare, consumer, digital media and other high growth sectors. For over three decades, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has successfully pursued growth investment opportunities and has completed investments in over 190 companies leveraging the global brand and network of Morgan Stanley.

