Instappraise and NAJA Renew Educational Partnership and Introduce a 3rd Scholarship to Strengthen Global Standards in Jewelry Appraisal

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instappraise announces the renewal and extension of its existing educational partnership with the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers (NAJA) to introduce a third scholarship opportunity for jewelry appraisers. The initiative aims to support professional education, promote ethical appraisal practices, and strengthen global standards within the jewelry appraisal profession.

"Instappraise has revolutionized jewelry appraisal by providing innovative software solutions that empower appraisers to standardize and streamline their processes. Their partnership with NAJA demonstrates a shared commitment to excellence and education, ensuring the next generation of professional jewelry appraisers is equipped with the best tools and training. Together, Instappraise and NAJA are driving the industry forward with integrity and innovation."

- Gail Brett Levine, Executive Director

The National Association of Jewelry Appraisers

The scholarships have been developed to address the growing need for formal training and recognized qualifications in jewelry appraisal, particularly as valuation standards, regulatory expectations, and consumer awareness continue to evolve. By combining NAJA's established appraisal education programs with Instappraise's technology-driven appraisal solutions, the scholarships seek to remove financial barriers and create a clearer pathway for both aspiring and experienced appraisers to advance their professional credentials.

Instappraise, founded in 2019, has positioned itself as a leading provider of appraisal software designed to streamline reporting, improve consistency, and support compliance with recognized professional standards. NAJA, widely regarded for its leadership in appraisal education and certification, plays a significant role in training professional jewelry appraisers and promoting ethical conduct across the industry. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to education and long-term professional development.

"NAJA and Instappraise share a common mission: to elevate jewelry appraisal standards worldwide. Through this renewed partnership, we aim to make high-quality appraisal education more accessible to the next generation of industry professionals. NAJA is an ideal partner, allowing us to combine Instappraise's world-class technology with one of the industry's most respected educational programs."

-Raphael Boivin, Founder & CEO

Instappraise

Three distinct scholarships are now available under the renewed program.

Scholarship #1 : For NAJA Non-Member (to fast-track NAJA Membership & Certified Member designation)

: For NAJA Non-Member (to fast-track NAJA Membership & Certified Member designation) Scholarship #2: For Current NAJA Member (to obtain NAJA Certified Member designation)

For Current NAJA Member (to obtain NAJA Certified Member designation) Scholarship #3: For NAJA Certified Member (to obtain NAJA Certified Master Appraiser designation)

The first scholarship (for NAJA Non-Members), is aimed at individuals with a gemology background or education who are not currently members of NAJA, but who are seeking to enter or formally train within the jewelry appraisal profession. This scholarship includes a one-year NAJA membership, access to Lessons 1 through 5 of the NAJA Appraisal Studies Course, and a one-year subscription to the Instappraise appraisal software platform. The total value of this scholarship is USD $2,070. Completing lessons 1-5 will grant the recipient the "NAJA Certified Member" designation.

The second opportunity is intended for current NAJA Members who have yet to begin their NAJA appraisal studies course and wish to start their professional education and progress toward advanced appraisal credentials. This scholarship provides a one-year NAJA membership, access to Lessons 1 through 5 of the NAJA Appraisal Studies Course, and a one-year subscription to the Instappraise appraisal software platform. The total value of this scholarship is USD $2,070.

The third opportunity is intended for NAJA Certified Members in good standing who wish to advance to become a NAJA Certified Master Appraiser. This scholarship provides access to lessons 6 through 18 of the NAJA Appraisal Studies Course and a one-year subscription to the Instappraise software platform. The total value of this scholarship is USD $1,775.

Applicants for all scholarships are required to submit a written essay outlining their professional background, career objectives, and the reasons they believe the scholarship will have a meaningful impact on their development as a jewelry appraiser. Applicants must also provide documentation of recognized gemological qualifications, which include: GG, FGA, FGAA, FGG, FCGmA, or RGA credentials, ensuring that candidates meet foundational industry standards. In addition to meeting eligibility criteria, scholarship recipients must complete the required coursework within defined timeframes. Recipients of the Non-Member Scholarship and the Member Scholarship are expected to complete Lessons 1 through 5 within five months, while recipients of the Member Scholarship are required to complete the Certified Master Appraiser (CMA) requirements within twelve months. These completion requirements are designed to ensure academic rigor and professional accountability.

The NAJA Appraisal Studies Course offers comprehensive instruction in appraisal theory and methodology, ethics, value theory, appraisal types, fair market value concepts, and professional report writing. The program includes structured assessments, quizzes, examinations, and the preparation of a sample appraisal report. Professional designations are awarded exclusively to active NAJA members and are based on a combination of education, experience, examination results, and acceptance of submitted appraisal work.

Maintaining compliance with the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) remains a central focus of the program. As appraisal professionals increasingly operate across international markets, adherence to recognized standards is essential for maintaining public trust and professional credibility. Instappraise's appraisal software platform supports appraisers in producing NAJA and USPAP-compliant reports through detailed item documentation, adaptable report formats, and efficient workflow tools. Regular software updates and technical support further assist professionals in meeting evolving industry requirements.

The scholarships also reflect a broader commitment to raising professional standards within the jewelry industry by encouraging ongoing education and responsible valuation practices. By supporting access to formal training and technology, Instappraise and NAJA aim to contribute to the long-term sustainability and reputation of the appraisal profession.

Applications for the scholarship program close on June 15, 2026. Successful recipients will be announced during NAJA's 66th Annual ACEit© Mid-Year Education Conference, scheduled to take place August 9-10, 2026. The announcement will coincide with NAJA's ongoing efforts to promote education and professional excellence within the appraisal community.

To apply for a scholarship, visit https://www.instappraise.com/NAJA-scholarship-application. For more information on Instappraise, including its appraisal software solutions, visit instappraise.com, call 866-351-5566 or email [email protected]. To learn about NAJA, or view scholarship details and the application information, visit najaappraisers.com or contact Gail Brett Levine at [email protected]. For inquiries regarding this press release, contact Pietra Communications at 212-913-9761 or email [email protected].

