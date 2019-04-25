Instart and F5 partner to deliver customers end-to-end reliability, performance, and control to enable exceptional web experiences

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instart, the company helping leading brands around the world deliver amazing web experiences, today announced its partnership with F5 to deliver improved performance and complete control of a customer's web app, from the origin to the browser. Customers will benefit from an end-to-end solution that leverages technologies from both providers to ensure reliability and performance for all application traffic from the cloud down to each visitor's browser.

To deliver amazing web app experiences today, brands must make their applications available everywhere, deliver performant, personalized web content, and leverage best-in-breed third-party services to add modern capabilities. This means relying on a microservice architecture across a hybrid cloud environment, delivering core web content through an enterprise CDN, and using dozens of third-party JavaScript tags. As user experience is impacted by third-party services, customers need solutions that work from the infrastructure to the browser to ensure performance.

Instart cloud services for application performance and control analyze, control, and optimize the website at the point of experience – the browser. F5, the global leader in multi-cloud application services, provides availability and performance solutions to give the world's largest businesses the freedom to deliver every app, anywhere. Together, Instart and F5 will provide a comprehensive web application delivery solution with technologies such as F5's industry-leading traffic management and optimization capabilities and Instart's CDN and browser-level controls, that optimize the entire path from the application to point where visitors experience the website – the browser.

"This partnership strengthens F5's ADC capabilities by extending control from the infrastructure and workload directly down to the browser," said Kara Sprague, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Services at F5. "F5 customers will continue to benefit from the performance capabilities of F5's BIG-IP while at the same time have the visibility and control of what is happening on their customer's browser, using Instart, to ensure the best performance from third-party services running in the browser."

"Partnering with F5 gives our shared customers complete application visibility and control from the cloud to the browser," said Sumit Dhawan, CEO of Instart. "Instart's unique cloud solution seamlessly adds to F5's leading application delivery solutions a browser technology that provides continuous insights and real-time control and an intelligent CDN, to ensure organizations can provide their customers exceptional web experiences every time they visit the site."

About Instart

Instart helps leading brands around the world create web experiences that more than 250 million customers a day use and love. Through its cloud services for application performance and control, Instart continuously analyzes, secures, and optimizes web apps beyond the edge at the point of the customers' experience to provide ultra-fast, visually immersive, and highly secure digital experiences on any device. Learn more at www.instart.com or follow us on Twitter at @Instart.

About F5

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) gives the world's largest businesses, service providers, governments, and consumer brands the freedom to securely deliver every app, anywhere—with confidence. F5 delivers cloud and security application services that enable organizations to embrace the infrastructure they choose without sacrificing speed and control. For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @f5networks on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.

F5 is a trademark or service mark of F5 Networks, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

