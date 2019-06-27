Instart Announces Integration with Microsoft Azure to Optimize and Secure Customers' Web Experiences

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instart, the leader in web application performance and security services, today announced the integration of Instart's cloud services for application performance and security with Microsoft Azure. Now, Instart and Azure customers will benefit from simple Instart configurations, fast application performance, and global scale. As organizations move their applications to Azure to gain the agility and power of Microsoft's global platform, Instart will help them accelerate and manage their Azure migration and, once in the cloud, analyze, secure, and optimize their web experience.

Based on this new integration, Instart has earned Microsoft Co-Sell Ready status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program. Microsoft Co-Sell Ready is a collaborative selling initiative that enables Microsoft and its partners to drive joint revenue and customer success on Azure.

Research shows 53% of mobile site visitors abandon a web page if it takes longer than three seconds to load and one-third of US consumers start to leave pages after one second. In addition, 55% of businesses fear they have suffered data leakage from hidden third-party code running on their site. Instart cloud services help brands exceed customer's web expectations by delivering continuous insights, context-aware control, and AI-driven optimizations that go beyond the edge to the point of the customers' experience. This ensures that customers have the best possible experience on any device, that their personal data is secure, and organizations get the greatest value from their cloud investments.

"Customers have higher expectations than ever and demand a lightning fast and secure experience on the web," said Samrah Khan, VP of Business Development at Instart. "Brands like Neiman Marcus, Kate Spade, and Office Depot trust Instart to deliver their customers a fast and safe web experience. This integration with Microsoft will now allow more businesses to build web apps that their customers enjoy, trust, and want to use."

Paul Maher, General Manager, Industry Experiences at Microsoft Corp. said, "Microsoft is pleased to welcome Instart as one of our new ISV partners. Instart focuses on the performance and security of business-critical web apps, and that allows an improved visitor experience through global availability, faster loading times, and prevention of unauthorized data exfiltration."

Customers using Instart typically increase website performance by up to 20%, leading to higher customer satisfaction. This integration offers website developers and operations teams end-to-end control over their web app experience, including the ability to manage and control third-party tags and scripts that execute in their users' browsers.

Additional Resources

Blog: Read more from Samrah Khan , Instart VP of Business Development, on our blog "Web app optimization at a global scale: Instart is now integrated with Microsoft Azure"

Read more from , Instart VP of Business Development, on our blog "Web app optimization at a global scale: Instart is now integrated with Microsoft Azure" App Protection Pack Promotion: Get started with Tag Control and Bot Management with the Instart App Protection Pack promotion available until July 31, 2019

About Instart

Instart helps leading brands around the world create web experiences that more than 250 million customers a day use, trust, and love. Through its cloud services for application performance and security, Instart continuously analyzes, secures, and optimizes web apps beyond the edge at the point of the customers' experience to provide ultra-fast, visually immersive, and highly secure digital experiences on any device. Learn more at www.instart.com or follow us on Twitter at @Instart .

Contact

Kristen Webster

instart@inkhouse.com

SOURCE Instart

Related Links

https://www.instart.com

