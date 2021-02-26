InstaShield and SBCC distribute 100,000 face shields to support LA County restaurants, essential workers and volunteers

InstaShield™ is a comfortable, affordable face shield that ships flat and is folded to fit over a cap or visor. The company was founded last year by a father-son inventor team to help fill the nation's PPE void. This donation is part of InstaShield's Million-Shield Challenge – its pledge to donate one shield for each one sold on its website until it sells 1 million.

SBCC is one of 10 non-profit organizations involved in a program spearheaded by LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn to help struggling restaurants and families in need. The non-profits will use $300,000 in funding to purchase gift cards from small restaurants in their communities and distribute them to local families in need. SBCC will be providing InstaShield face shields to the restaurants and families it is supporting through the program.

"SBCC is glad to be a part of this movement and help with the safe transition of reopening small businesses," said Alex Cornejo, SBCC Director of Communications. "Through our network of residents that reaches all LA County, we can provide families and restaurants in need with a face shield. We're thankful for the partnership with InstaShield, and we will continue to provide resources to the community."

"We are excited to work with SBCC to help small restaurants open up in LA County," said Dan Brown Jr., InstaShield CEO. "InstaShield is perfect for restaurant workers, who often wear caps as part of a uniform. It provides a clear barrier between the worker and customer, sort of like the plexiglass guards used in some fast-food restaurants. It's also affordable and easy to clean and reuse."

In late January, the County of LA Department of Public Health allowed restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining with the requirement that "employees who may come in contact with customers must wear both a face covering and a face shield at all times when interactive with customers and when in customer service areas."

InstaShield is made in the USA and available for $3.99 at InstaShieldUSA.com.

InstaShield LLC makes comfortable, affordable face shields for the masses. The company is headquartered in Chicago and manufactures its products in St. Louis. For more information, visit InstaShieldUSA.com. Follow us at @InstashieldUSA.

SBCC partners with residents to build empowered communities across Los Angeles. We are a proven social change agency dedicated to activating individuals, families and communities to fight for social justice and equity. Our civic activations reach more than 10,000 families annually, transforming marginalized neighborhoods into communities that thrive.

