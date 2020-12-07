InstaShield and United Way of Greater St. Louis distribute 100,000 face shields through unions and nonprofits across St. Louis

Since the company was founded in March, InstaShield has donated 350,000 face shields to people in need, representing a retail value of over $1 million. The company has pledged to donate one shield for each one purchased on its website, up to 1 million, through its Million-Shield Challenge.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis is working with the following local organizations to distribute the 100,000 shields:

40 Labor Unions, supporting workers in the St. Louis community

Missouri Job Centers , which provide services to job seekers and businesses

, which provide services to job seekers and businesses Community Lifeline of East St. Louis , a nonprofit with a mission of improving the lives of urban youth and families

, a nonprofit with a mission of improving the lives of urban youth and families Covid-19 Regional Response Team, a group of more than 125 local organizations working together to meet the social needs of St. Louis residents during Covid-19

residents during Covid-19 EducationPlus, a nonprofit education service agency that serves 58 school districts in the St. Louis metro area

Two Men and a Truck also volunteered time and resources to assist with transporting and distribution of the face shields.

"The COVID-19 crisis has created a need in our community like we've never seen before, and it's imperative that local nonprofits and essential workers can safely continue their crucial work on the front lines," said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. "We are grateful to our partners, InstaShield and Two Men and a Truck, and for this opportunity to empower local nonprofits and unions to be able to adapt to meet our community's needs."

"We are thankful for the opportunity to work with the United Way of Greater St. Louis to get face shields to people who need them right now," said Dan Brown Jr., InstaShield CEO. "We created InstaShield to make a difference during COVID-19, and the United Way is leveraging its network of agencies to make that happen."

InstaShield is a comfortable, affordable face shield that fits over the bill of a ball cap or visor. It is available for $3.99 at InstaShieldUSA.com, and it can be easily cleaned and reused or recycled.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

About InstaShield

InstaShield LLC makes comfortable, affordable face shields for the masses. The company is headquartered in Chicago and manufactures its products in St. Louis. For more information, visit InstaShieldUSA.com. Follow us at @InstashieldUSA.

