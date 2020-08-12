InstaShield™ launches affordable, convenient children's face shield

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx and other leading experts have discussed the benefits of face shields, with Fauci describing shields as a good option for teachers in particular.

Effective and comfortable, InstaShield protects all ports of viral entry, allows for clear communication, prevents face-touching, and is easily cleaned.

"Starting a new school year can be difficult enough without worrying about how to stay safe," said Dan Brown, Jr., CEO of InstaShield. "In some small way, we're hoping we can help students and teachers focus on learning."

InstaShield is the creation of Dan Brown Jr. and Dan Brown Sr., Chicago-based serial entrepreneurs who make all their products in the United States. Prior to starting and running InstaShield as CEO, Dan Brown Jr. helped his father operate LoggerHead Tools, a separate company well-known for the award-winning Bionic Wrench. Dan Brown Sr. is a Northwestern University engineering professor with more than 40 patents.

InstaShield is durable, reusable, doesn't irritate the skin and helps prevent face-touching, making it ideal for the classroom setting as well as for students with sensory issues or who may have trouble wearing masks. InstaShield can also be paired with a face mask, providing extra protection in environments where social distancing is not possible.

"It's really the simplicity of the shield design that sets it apart," said Brown. "Because it has no headgear or extra parts, InstaShield is easy to mass produce, distribute and recycle."

Children 10 and older can typically wear the original adult-size face shield.

InstaShield is an affordable, convenient face shield that costs $2.99 and easily attaches to a baseball cap or visor. InstaShield is 100 percent U.S.-made and, through the company's Million-Shield Challenge, is donating a shield for each one sold until it hits 1 million units. For more information, visit instashieldusa.com.

