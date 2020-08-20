InstaShield™, United Way distribute 190,000 face shields to nonprofits across Michigan

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InstaShield LLC and United Way are distributing 190,000 face shields to help protect essential workers, volunteers and partner organizations throughout Michigan. This partnership represents the first 190,000 shields the company will donate as part of its Million-Shield Challenge – its pledge to donate one shield for each one sold on its website until it sells 1 million.

The shields will be delivered to 10 United Way Michigan offices and hundreds of partner agencies throughout the state. The shields will offer protection to employees and volunteers working in food pantries and homeless shelters, as well as teachers, bus drivers, daycare workers, census workers, and a central PPE distribution hub in Detroit.

"The events of this year have created a level of need in our communities like we've never seen, making our work that much more important," said Michelle Van Dyke, president and CEO of the Heart of West Michigan United Way. "We are grateful for partners like InstaShield and the dedication of our hard-working team members, partners and volunteers."

InstaShield CEO Dan Brown, Jr. and his father, Dan Brown, Sr., created InstaShield in March after identifying America's need for an effective, low-cost face shield that could be quickly manufactured in the U.S. to help families, businesses and frontline workers. InstaShield's clever, streamlined design allows it to easily and securely attach to a comfortable baseball cap or visor without the use of straps or other unnecessary parts. InstaShield retails for $2.99.

"We created InstaShield to make a difference," Brown, Jr. said. "United Way and its network are essential to getting the shields where they're needed most. We're humbled and honored to be part of the team."

InstaShield is durable, reusable, recyclable, doesn't irritate the skin and helps prevent face-touching. Leading health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have discussed the protective benefits of face shields. InstaShield can also be paired with a face mask, providing extra protection in environments where social distancing is not possible.

As a global leader that fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community, United Way has played a central role in helping millions of individuals during this unprecedented year.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

About InstaShield

InstaShield is an affordable, convenient face shield that costs $2.99 and easily attaches to a baseball cap or visor. InstaShield is 100 percent U.S.-made and, through the company's Million-Shield Challenge, is donating a shield for each one sold until it sells 1 million. For more information, visit instashieldusa.com. Follow us at @InstashieldUSA.

SOURCE InstaShield LLC

