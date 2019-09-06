InstaSleep Mint Melts Teams Up with the Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs (AMSE) for New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, September 7, 2019, The Nolcha Shows NYFW , a leading New York Fashion Week event spotlighting independent and emerging designers from around the world, in collaboration with InstaSleep mint melts, will host military spouses from around the country for an exclusive New York Fashion Week experience.

Military spouses will start their VIP experience with hair styling by ECRU New York and makeup by AOFM. "As a US Airforce veteran myself, I know firsthand the difficulties our military families face. It is a privilege for ECRU New York to have the opportunity to express our gratitude for their sacrifices," said Carmen DePasquale, CEO, and Founder.

Participants will sit front row at two runway shows at 12:30 pm for designers 3ZM x Lu Yang by YangLu and 3:00 PM runway show by Elf Sack. Throughout the day, they will also have access to the backstage, catered lunch by Chef Tova and the InstaSleep media lounge where they can join in on photos and video recordings for an upcoming InstaSleep commercial.

"We are excited to team up with these amazing individuals who give so much of themselves for our country. We want to make this day about them and ensure they have an amazing experience they will never forget," said Dr. Robert Lee, Co-Founder of InstaSleep.

"As military spouses and entrepreneurs, this is a welcome break from our busy lives. Experiencing fashion week close-up as VIPs is every girl's dream, and we are grateful to Nolcha and InstaSleep for giving us this exciting opportunity. We appreciate InstaSleep's continued support of military causes and our families," said Moni Jefferson.

Military spouses are the backbone of our military. Their quiet sacrifices should not go unacknowledged – having to uproot their lives to support their military members and deal with the constant stress of deployments and temporary duty assignments. These circumstances often mean moving every 2-3 years, leaving family and friends behind, which makes it difficult to establish careers and community. This special New York Fashion Week event will highlight military spouses, their sacrifices and perseverance. These are the type of role-models who should be in the spotlight.

Learn More About Our Guests' Bios:

Flossie Hall: Entrepreneur and Navy Spouse is an accomplished entrepreneur specializing in e-commerce, marketing strategy, business development, growth of operations, sales and has generated 7-figure revenues within the first year of launching her meal prep and delivery company- Healthy Momma.

Moni Jefferson: Serial entrepreneur, Active Duty Air Force Spouse and mother of three is the owner of Dog Tags and Heels, a PR and social media agency, accidental app creator and advocate of milspouse entrepreneurship.

Marla Bautista: Army Wife and mother of three currently stationed at Fort Drum, NY. She is a published author, freelance writer, speaker, and avid community volunteer.

Brian Alvorado: A true military community advocate by day, and a military spouse. He is the Senior Manager of Operations & Programs on the Military Spouse Team at Hiring our Heroes, a program of the United States Chamber of Commerce.

Kim Webb: Air Force spouse and veteran, a 20-year registered nurse who is currently pursuing a master's degree from Johns Hopkins.

Maria Reed: Army spouse and creator/director of Moving with the Military, the popular digital streaming series, which helps bridge the civilian-military divide and improve the quality of life for military families with surprise home makeovers.

InstaSleep Mint Melts: are a fast-acting drug-free sleep aid formulated by physicians. InstaSleep was developed to help fall asleep faster and wake up without morning grogginess. Whether you have occasional sleeplessness, are a frequently jet-lagged traveler or are simply tired of counting sheep, you can rest easy with InstaSleep. www.instagram.com/instasleep www.instasleep.us / info@instasleep.us

ECRU New York: offers prestige hair and beauty products created by professional hair stylists and makeup artists. Anchored in a rich heritage of beauty and fashion, our curated collections are designed to treat and perform, delivering endless beauty options. Available in the most exclusive salons and spas globally. Clean. Fresh. Modern. Classic.

About AMSE: Founded in July of 2019, the Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs connects MilSpouse influencers and freelancers with organizations who want to make an impact with their products and services in the military community. The organization represents military spouse entrepreneurs and provides them with the resources needed to be influential in business and experience a successful career in freelance.

About the Nolcha Shows : The Nolcha Shows, now in its 12th year, is an award-winning event held during New York Fashion Week to showcase independent and emerging fashion designers to a global audience of press, retailers, stylists, and industry influencers. please visit nolchashows.com

