Instawork Exceeds Goal of Signing 100K Pros Just Weeks After Announcing the Call to Action

Since August, Instawork has seen a 50% increase in new hourly workers using its app to find flexible shifts. The company attributes this rapid growth to a 37% increase in new businesses in the hospitality, retail, restaurant, and warehouse industries leveraging Instawork to address staffing needs in advance of the busy holiday season. Instawork has seen a notable increase in demand in the following markets:

Chicago – 59% increase in new Pros downloading the app

"Hourly workers have been on the frontlines of this pandemic and want their voices heard," said Sumir Meghani, Co-founder and CEO of Instawork. "We are listening. Through Instawork, Pros can not only find the flexibility to set their own schedules, but they have access to shifts that pay higher wages, reflective of their unique skills and experience. For the future of work to be successful for working-class professionals, it must continue to address critical growth and work-life balance needs like opportunities for training and development - resources we aim to provide in 2022."

On average, Instawork Pros often earn double their state's minimum wage per hourly shift. In addition, they enjoy unique benefits like hassle-free onboarding, rapid compensation for completed shifts, and an exclusive Peer network offering job guidance, shift support, feedback on team and company dynamics, and other insights.

Available shifts on Instawork have grown eight-fold in the last two years. By meeting the needs of today's hourly workforce, Instawork has been able to create economic opportunity for local businesses and professionals throughout the pandemic and The Great Resignation. Today, as companies face an imbalance of seasonal labor supply and demand, hourly workers continue to find flexible shifts on Instawork's digital marketplace.

This announcement also comes less than six months after the company raised $60 million in Series C financing with participation from Craft Ventures, Greylock, Corner Ventures, Four River Group, WndrCo, Tilman Fertitta, and existing investors Benchmark, Spark Capital, GV, Burst Capital, and SV Angel.

