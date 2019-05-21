Instead of More-of-the-Same Medicare For All, Something Much Better is Out There

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new poll by Real Clear Politics released last week, respondents selected health care as the top issue facing America today—choosing it over the economy, environment, education, foreign policy and immigration. The poll also found that the 28 percent of respondents agreed that the U.S. health-care system is so broken that a new system is needed; people who participated in the poll also expressed broad support for Medicare for All, the Democrats' plan for expanding Medicare to include all Americans, but that support evaporates when the cost is exposed.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and the Texas Model

In Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and the Texas Model (Strategic Book Publishing), Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA, agrees that the U.S. healthcare system is indeed broken. However, he says, "We must change the narrative to move beyond Medicare for All or fixing the Affordable Care Act. In fact, the federal government, which has mismanaged Medicare and Medicaid and rewarded their failures for the last 50 years, must be completely removed from the equation."

In an interview, Dr. Waldman can talk about:

Five reasons why Washington should get out of the healthcare business

What to do about replacing Medicare, which will be insolvent by 2026.

What will happen if Texas et al v. Azar is upheld by the Supreme Court (Dr. Waldman is affiliated with Texas Public Policy, the organization that brought the lawsuit.)

Why state governments can do a better job choosing and running healthcare than Washington has done.

How a market-based state plan might work.

About the Author

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA, is the former chief of cardiology (pediatric) at University of Chicago, a professor emeritus of pediatrics, pathology and decision science, a distinguished senior fellow in health care policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation, and sits on the board of directors of the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange. He is a graduate of Yale and Chicago Medical School who also trained at the Mayo Clinic, Northwestern, and Harvard. "Dr. Deane" received his MBA from Anderson Management Schools. He has written five print books and six e-books and has had articles published by Fox News, CNS News, Huffington Post, The Hill, Real Clear Politics, Forbes, Real Clear Health, Investor's Daily, USA Today and more.

