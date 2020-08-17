InStep Health Adds New Members to Its Executive Team

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InStep Health, a healthcare marketing company that supports pharma, OTC, and CPG marketers in reaching patients, healthcare providers, and consumers, announces forward-facing additions to its executive team.

Lloyd Cochran will be joining InStep Health as Executive Vice President and CFO, according to President and Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Lucht. Cochran has spent his career supporting growth-minded services businesses. He has served in CFO roles for large multinationals, including the call center business of Expert Global Solutions (EGS) during multiple mergers and acquisitions. Cochran brings deep and broad career experience in strategy development, enterprise process management, financial planning and analysis, and traditional finance and accounting roles through his work with organizations worldwide.

Additionally, Dan Wilmer will expand his current responsibilities with InStep Health to become Executive Vice President & Chief Product Officer. Drawing from significant experience in developing digital products and content, including leadership roles at Everyday Health and U.S. News & World Report, Wilmer will take charge of enhancing InStep's digital, pharmacy, and select HCP offerings. These changes will provide reinforcements for the company's unfolding strategic growth plans.

CEO Lucht says, "It's been an exciting year for us. We have developed an innovative digital pipeline, expanded our agency-focused sales team, hired additional marketing, finance, and product development personnel, merged Rx EDGE and Brandperx, and rebranded our company to InStep Health." Lucht continues, "As our business becomes more dynamic and complex, we are repositioning our leadership to make the most of these investments in a healthy future. Our goal is to continue offering innovative ways to help our clients reach patients and consumers in meaningful and measurable ways."

InStep Health delivers a completely integrated platform to connect pharmaceutical, OTC, and CPG brands with patients, consumers, and providers in meaningful ways at every point of the wellness continuum. Their programs encompass the doctor's office, the pharmacy aisle, and everywhere in between with their digital initiatives. The company uses deep data combined with an extensive network of over 23,000 pharmacies and 250,000 HCP partners to deliver access, influence, trial, and mindshare—while measuring the results. In-office, in-pharmacy, and digital programs from InStep Health provide patients and consumers with the information they need to lead healthier lives.

