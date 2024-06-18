InStep Health and the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) Partner to Enhance Patient Outcomes and Boost Independent Pharmacy Success with Innovative Education and Marketing Programs

As the role of community pharmacists has expanded in recent years, many provide integrative and collaborative health services in addition to administering and dispensing prescriptions. Independent pharmacists are at the forefront of personalized patient care, representing a $94 billion marketplace. This partnership will further support these vital healthcare professionals in their evolving roles.

Independent pharmacies and their customers will benefit from InStep Health's comprehensive turnkey solutions, which seamlessly connect pharma and OTC brands, healthcare providers, pharmacists, patients, and consumers. It's educational and engaging digital and in-store messaging guides individuals every step of the way through their wellness journey. Support materials include an inStore Pharmacist Education Kit and the newly updated inStore Pharmacy Display, which delivers impactful, at-shelf marketing highlighting healthcare brands. These solutions, traditionally seen only in big-box chains and available at no cost to the store, stimulate healthcare discussions between pharmacists and customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with the NCPA to bring our proven in-store marketing solutions to independent pharmacies nationwide," said Jason Wilkinson, registered pharmacist and InStep Health's Senior Vice President of Retail and Client Solutions. "Empowering these vital healthcare providers with the tools they need to create actionable customer experiences, uplevel their services, drive incremental script revenue, and build strong brand loyalty is a significant step toward ensuring their success in today's competitive marketplace."

NCPA CEO B. Douglas Hoey, pharmacist and MBA, said the partnership allows small, independent pharmacies to have the robust in-store marketing support mostly reserved for big retail chains.

"It makes our members more competitive. Now they can have the same health promotional collateral customers commonly find in the chains and big-box stores," said Hoey. "And there's no cost to our members, which is a huge advantage, especially during these tough times.

"By partnering with InStep Health, we're giving our members access to no-cost, innovative marketing solutions designed for their unique needs. It has the potential to boost sales, engage patients, boost profits, and improve healthcare. It's a great benefit for our members, and we're excited for them to start seeing results."

This partnership underscores InStep Health's dedication to supporting community pharmacies and recognizing their crucial role in the healthcare ecosystem. By equipping these pharmacies with innovative marketing solutions, InStep Health and NCPA ensure that independent pharmacists can continue offering personalized and premium care to their communities.

NCPA members can sign up for the InStep Health inStore network free at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7870051/InStep-Signup and equip their community pharmacy locations with free in-store marketing activations. Learn more about InStep Health at https://www.instephealth.com.

About InStep Health: InStep Health delivers quality health education, connected through digital and in-person experiences, to those making vital healthcare decisions at critical points in the care journey – from the provider's office to the pharmacy and everywhere in between. Pairing the power of offline and online media activations with the most advanced Connected Messaging Platform, healthcare marketers access more than 1M healthcare professionals working in over 140K medical officer offices with exclusive programs in 20K+ chain and community pharmacies nationwide.

About NCPA: The National Community Pharmacists Association represents the interests of America's community pharmacists, including the owners of more than 19,400 pharmacies. Together, they provide accessible healthcare to millions of patients and promote the role of independent pharmacies in the healthcare system.

Contact: Mark Goethals

Senior Vice President, Marketing

InStep Health

[email protected]

SOURCE InStep Health