InStep Health's Pharmacy Network Achieves Independent Certification to PoC3 Standards from BPA Worldwide

"It was a pleasure working with the BPA team. Their ability to track through our documentation and understand our processes as quickly as they did was impressive," Carrie Heisen, Vice President of Operations, InStep Health, said. "InStep Health has always abided by strict auditing standards. So, it is comforting to know the detailed processes our Operations teams take for every pharmacy program executed have been fully audited by BPA and validated by PoC3".

This seal gives our clients the added assurance their messaging is being seen - Rob Blazek, SVP, Networks & Analytics

BPA performed the InStep Health certification in accordance with PoC3 Guidelines. The PoC3 Compliance Certification process assures marketers and agencies that a PoC3 media vendor follows Verification and Validation Guidance.

"We congratulate InStep Health on earning third-party validation of their Point of Care pharmacy network," said Richard Murphy, BPA's Executive Vice President. "Their organization has made significant investments to obtain this certification, and we are glad to see their dedication and commitment to trust and transparency has been recognized."

InStep Health, founded in 2002, built its business in the pharmacy from trust and transparency, two cornerstones of this sacred space.

"For years, our pharmacy Media Display programs have successfully served as a vehicle for our clients to communicate directly with consumers in the aisle while in a personal, wellness Mindset Moment. This validation provides brands further assurance their messaging is seen," stated Rob Blazek, Instep Health's RPh Senior Vice President of Networks and Analytics.

The Point of Care Communication Council was founded in 2013 to advocate for the effective use of the point-of-care channel to advance health and healthcare outcomes, ensure point of care continues to grow as a vital and innovative segment of healthcare marketing, and serve as a credible measurement of industry reach and revenues.

About InStep Health. InStep Health delivers a completely integrated platform to connect pharmaceutical, OTC, and CPG brands with patients, consumers, and providers in meaningful ways at every point of the health and wellness continuum.

We offer the only industry-leading, fully integrated healthcare marketing platform that combines the power of digital activation programs with a proprietary network of over 250k HCPs, working in over 177k offices and over 25k pharmacies nationwide.

Through our partnerships throughout the healthcare marketing sector, we have created 1000+ successful campaigns for over 250 brands. In-office, in-pharmacy, and digital solutions from InStep Health provide patients and consumers with the information they need to lead healthier lives.

About BPA Worldwide. BPA Worldwide is in the business of providing assurance. For 80+ years as a not-for profit assurance service provider, BPA was originally created by advertisers, advertising agencies and the media industry to audit audience claims used in the buying and selling of advertising. Today, in addition to auditing audience claims, through its BPA iCompli service, BPA verifies compliance to defined government, industry, and organizational standards as well as adherence to privacy, data protection and sustainability guidelines and best practices. Performing nearly 2,600 annual audits of media channels in over 20 countries, BPA is a trusted resource for compliance and assurance services.

