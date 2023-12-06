Insticator Australia Welcomes Owen Harris as Regional Sales Director

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot on the heels of joining the Insticator family of companies in November, Insticator Australia announced the addition of Owen Harris as Regional Sales Director for the New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland (QLD) territories. This move is the latest in a series of new hires and acquisitions by Insticator resulting in significant growth in their Connected TV (CTV) and advertiser businesses.

Bringing over 23 years of experience in sales, Harris has worked in digital media, brand, and performance-based sales, and has a long history of using data-driven solutions to forge enduring partnerships with a wide variety of clients.

"I'm super excited to join the Insticator team to partner with our amazing agency clients across NSW and QLD," Harris said.

Insticator Australia applies their CTV Attribution Dashboard to solve one of the biggest challenges facing the CTV industry: providing clients access to real performance metrics for CTV, Digital Out of Home (DOOH), and BVOD. This dashboard shows the true value their CTV advertising is driving for their business.

"We want our agency partners to be heroes for their clients," Harris added. "With Insticator's unique product set, we can help our agency partners grow their clients' businesses while solving for the pain points that typically accompany CTV measurement."

In recent months, Insticator - the #1 Google Certified Publisher Partner for CTV - has assembled an impressive technology-powered team to service advertiser clients in the Connected TV (CTV), digital out-of-home (DOOH), and video-on-demand (VOD) spaces. In November, Insticator announced their acquisition of Insticator Australia, a top managed-service media solutions provider.

''It's not often you come across an absolute Rockstar who makes an instant positive impact on the business," said Insticator Australia's Managing Director, Deryck Wills. "We are very fortunate to welcome Owen Harris to the Insticator family," he added.

About Insticator

Insticator holds three key beliefs: the future of social media is distributed, not siloed in the walled gardens of today; publishers deserve a one-stop shop for maximizing ad revenue; and local brick-and-mortar businesses thrive with digital media automation. Insticator diverse company portfolio includes OKO, the #1 GCPP for CTV, and Balihoo, the leader in multi-location marketing. Augmenting these offerings are Insticator-branded products designed to empower publishers in boosting engagement within their ecosystems, fostering active user interactions with site content and each other. This commitment extends globally with the expansion of Insticator into Australia, positioning it as a premier provider of managed-service media solutions.

Collectively, Insticator has reached over 350 million consumers monthly across their network of premium publishers and advertisers, including Kohler, Pearle Vision, Trek, Ancestry, Investing Channel, Brit+Co, Evolve Media, and many more.

Insticator is a proud 6x recipient of the Inc 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, a 2x recipient of Deloitte's Fast 500, recognized on Crain's New York Fast 50 list, recognized by Digiday's Digiday Media Awards as a company working to modernize digital media, and awarded as one of AdWeek's Top 10 Fastest Growing Solution Providers globally.

