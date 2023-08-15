Insticator Named to Inc. 5000's 'Fastest-Growing Companies' List for the 6th Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has revealed that Insticator, a global leader in engagement solutions for online publishers, has ranked #4554 on the prestigious "Inc. 5000" list, following a year of explosive growth, strategic acquisitions, and the refinement of already-innovative products. The list, devoted to the fastest-growing private companies in America, is an ode to the American business sector and a feather in the cap for any company that appears on it.

Insticator secures its position on Inc. 5000's 'Fastest-Growing Companies' list for the 6th time. Read more about how this global engagement solutions provider defied market challenges, embraced innovation, and leveraged strategic acquisitions to enhance advertiser-client connections.

"When I think back over the last decade, we have accomplished a lot at Insticator and most of it's due to our team being nimble, hungry and creative. I'm looking forward to us making this list for years to come as we are hungrier than ever," says Insticator founder and CEO Zack Dugow. He further adds, "The credit for this really goes out to our team all over the globe."

With millions of private companies in the US, only a small number ever make it this far, to what Inc. calls "the most-exclusive club in American entrepreneurship." In a difficult year for the adtech industry, Insticator has survived — and thrived — weathering market forces, a changing landscape, and a crowded field of competitors.

One big move in recent months was the acquisition of Balihoo, the leader in multi-location marketing, with powerful media automation technology supporting franchise and multi-location location advertisers, whose clients include Kohler, Pearle Vision and Trek Bicycle Corporation. The acquisition expands Insticator's capabilities for Advertiser clients, while creating new opportunities to directly connect Advertisers with Insticator's premium publisher partners.

"We are pleased about the multitude of opportunities this acquisition presents," Kevin Lange, SVP, General Manager of Balihoo, said recently. "Through our collaboration and alliance with Insticator, we will unlock new avenues for growth and innovation. Balihoo has always been an innovator of digital solutions to power local brick-and-mortar businesses. Joining forces with an Inc. 5000 company like Insticator brings us exciting new opportunities to help our clients thrive in this increasingly dynamic industry."

Over the 11 years since Insticator launched, they have expanded into an international company producing a wide variety of engagement and monetization products to help publishers maximize their returns, including commenting platforms, content-engagement units, video units, and more. The Insticator family of companies includes Insticator, Balihoo, and website monetization company OKO.

About Insticator

Insticator believes three things – the future of social media is distributed, not siloed in the walled gardens of today; publishers deserve a one-stop shop for maximizing ad revenue; and local brick-and-mortar businesses thrive with digital media automation. That's why Insticator's suite of engagement, ad monetization, SaaS and media products do just that. Beyond the tangible ROI from working with Insticator, the first-party data collected puts publishers back in the driver's seat, to better understand audience behavior and facilitate extreme precision targeting for the brands they represent.

Insticator's engagement products are geared towards helping establish a strong sense of social community within their ecosystems by enticing users to be more engaged with site content — and each other. OKO's ad monetization platform is the ultimate toolkit for publishers. And Insticator's newest sister company, Balihoo, supercharges digital media for franchise brands as the leader in multi-location marketing.

Collectively, Insticator has reached over 350 million consumers monthly across their network of premium publishers and advertisers, including Kohler, Pearle Vision, Trek, Ancestry, Investing Channel, Brit+Co, Evolve Media, and many more.

Insticator is a proud 6x recipient of the Inc 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, a 2x recipient of Deloitte's Fast 500, recognized on Crain's New York Fast 50 list, recognized by Digiday's Digiday Media Awards as a company working to modernize digital media, and awarded as one of AdWeek's Top 10 Fastest Growing Solution Providers globally.

SOURCE Insticator